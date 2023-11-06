Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 October 2023

Number of shares: 51 237 853

Number of exercisable voting rights: 79 233 894

Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 581 833

