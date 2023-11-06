Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2023 | 19:26
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel is a Finalist in Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Sustainability Awards

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, a finalist in its 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Sofidel," said Fabio Vitali, VP of Marketing, Sofidel America. "We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our efforts in helping to create a sustainable, resilient and fair future for all."

In 2022, 85% of Sofidel's products were eco-labeled, and the incidence of plastic was reduced 38.2% compared to 2013. The company's carbon intensity decreased by 15.7% compared to 2018, and Sofidel also used 100% certified pulp of which 84.39% was certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Additionally, Sofidel developed "Together We Plant the Future - Developing Biodiversity Corridors Towards a More Sustainable Future," with Suzano. This landmark three-year pilot project to establish a biodiversity corridor in the Amazon will advance ecological conservation and restoration and support socio-economic development in the Amazon region of Brazil.

More information about Sofidel's sustainability efforts can be found in the company's 2022 Integrated Report.

About?The?Sofidel?Group????

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800268/sofidel-is-a-finalist-in-business-intelligence-groups-2023-sustainability-awards

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.