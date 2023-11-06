Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M1Z9 | ISIN: US4511001012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.11.23
22:00 Uhr
19,820 US-Dollar
+0,370
+1,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICAHN
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP19,820+1,90 %
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC67,800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.