DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Emerging Market Trends in Muscular Dystrophy: A DelveInsight Analysis of Becker Muscular Dystrophy, Myotonic Dystrophy, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, and Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular dystrophies are a group of genetic muscle disorders characterized by progressive muscle weakness. There are more than 40 different variations, and the most common ones in children are Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD).

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscular dystrophies encompass a range of muscle disorders resulting from genetic mutations. Over time, these conditions lead to muscle weakness, which hinders everyday activities. Muscular dystrophy takes various forms, each targeting specific muscle groups and manifesting at different ages with varying degrees of severity. It can either be hereditary or occur as a spontaneous genetic mutation. Additionally, there may be multiple genetic subtypes within each specific type of muscular dystrophy, and individuals with the same subtype may exhibit varying symptoms.

Becker Muscular Dystrophy Market

Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) is a genetic disorder that primarily impacts muscle structure. It leads to the gradual deterioration of limb, cardiac, and skeletal muscles. Interestingly, involuntary muscles remain unaffected. BMD is considered a milder form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Typically, BMD manifests in one's teenage years or early adulthood, and its progression is slower and less predictable compared to DMD. As per DelveInsight analysis, it can be observed that prevalence of BMD is high in the 7MM, and similarly, high rate of treatment is seen in patients.

The approach to BMD treatment centers on symptom management since there is no definitive cure available. Instead, there are treatments designed to alleviate symptoms and enhance muscle functionality. It's essential for individuals living with BMD to maintain their physical conditioning and muscle usage. While there are no FDA-approved drugs specifically for BMD, researchers are actively investigating various therapeutic interventions.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the dynamics of the becker muscular dystrophy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the emerging pipeline candidates during the developmental stage by key players that are under phase III, II and I clinical development have the potential to create a significant positive shift in BMD market size.

Becker Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies and Companies

EDG-5506: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc./Medpace, Inc.

Vamorolone: ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc./Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Myotonic Dystrophy Market

Myotonic dystrophy, an umbrella term for two rare genetic disorders with autosomal dominant inheritance patterns, impacts various bodily systems, featuring a clinical triad of progressive muscle weakness, myotonia, and early-onset cataracts. These disorders are classified into two primary types: DM type 1 (DM1) and DM type 2 (DM2). DelveInsight estimated that the total diagnosed prevalent patient population of myotonic dystrophy in the 7MM countries was close to 80K cases in 2021. As per the estimates, the US had the highest patient population of myotonic dystrophy in 2021.

Although numerous pre-clinical advancements have been made, there is currently no targeted disease-modifying treatment available. The mainstay of management primarily involves monitoring for complications and adhering to standard care practices, such as utilizing assistive devices, administering hormone therapy, and providing pain relief. Several clinical studies have systematically assessed the efficacy of therapeutic agents in managing the condition. However, the scarcity of scientific evidence, coupled with the complex and diverse manifestations of the disease, poses significant challenges for healthcare providers when it comes to identifying and selecting appropriate medications.

To tap the uncovered myotonic dystrophy market, few players have targeted the unmet need fortreatment. As per DelveInsight analysis, the myotonic dystrophy market is expected to grow from USD 80 million in 2021 at a significant CAGR by 2032. The current pipeline consists of both mid and late-stage candidates. The few promising therapies inthe mid and late-stage development are expected to experience significant reconstitution during the forecastperiod. Hence, more research and studies are needed to develop potential therapies that cater to the unmet need for curative and disease-modifying therapy in myotonic dystrophy patients.

Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies and Companies

AMO-02 (tideglusib): AMO Pharma Limited

Mexiletine: Lupin Ltd.

Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences, LLC

AOC 1001: Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

DYNE-101: Dyne Therapeutics

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Market

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a genetically inherited disorder, progressively weakens muscles and significantly reduces the functional capacity of those affected. Recent years have witnessed substantial progress in our understanding of how epigenetic factors play a role in this condition. FSHD can be categorized into two subtypes based on the mechanisms of reduced methylation and failed epigenetic repression. Type 1 accounts for approximately 95% of FSHD cases and is characterized by the loss of D4Z4 repeats. The remaining 5% fall into Type 2, where methylation and epigenetic changes occur independently of deletions. Regardless of the subtype, FSHD leads to the same outcome. As per DelveInsight analysis, in the year 2021, the total prevalent cases of FSHD were 78K in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019-2032.

As of now, there are no officially approved therapies for managing FSHD. However, individuals dealing with FSHD can find relief by utilizing orthotic devices designed to support their feet. These devices are particularly effective in addressing common FSHD symptoms like foot drop and shoulder weakness. Depending on the degree of foot drop, a custom-made ankle-foot orthosis (AFO) can provide significant benefits. In cases where knee extensor weakness may worsen gait with an AFO, alternatives like floor reaction ankle-foot orthosis (FRAFO) or advanced knee-ankle-foot orthosis (KAFO) may be considered. Regular exercise, especially hydrotherapy, plays a crucial role in preserving mobility and pain management. Additionally, weight management, potentially through dietary adjustments, is essential to reduce strain on already weakened muscles. It's important to note that there is currently no cure for FSHD, but there are treatments and devices available to alleviate many of its symptoms. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly prescribed to enhance comfort and mobility.

According to DelveInsight, the FSHD market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period (2019-2032). As per estimates, in 2021, the total FSHD market size was USD 25.55 million which is expected to rise by 2032. This increase in market size is mainly due to extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the expected launch of approved therapies.

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Losmapimod: Fulcrum Therapeutics/GSK

GYM329 (RO7204239/RG 6237): Roche

Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market

Limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMD), also known as pelvofemoral muscular dystrophy or proximal muscular dystrophy, encompass a group of infrequent genetic disorders characterized by the progressive wasting and weakening of voluntary muscles located in the hip and shoulder regions. This muscle weakness and atrophy gradually advance and can eventually impact other muscle groups in the body. As per data from the National Organization for Rare Disorders, LGMD affects both males and females in roughly equal proportions. The exact prevalence of LGMD remains uncertain, but estimates suggest a range between one in 14,500 to one in 123,000 individuals. It's important to note that the age at which symptoms manifest can vary significantly, even within the same family. Additionally, the relative frequencies of the different LGMD types differ across populations, though it is worth mentioning that LGMD2G, 2H, and 2J are exceedingly rare on a global scale.

Currently, there is no known cure for LGMD. However, there are supportive therapies designed to manage and alleviate its symptoms. The approach to LGMD management is individualized, focusing on addressing specific symptoms that each patient experiences. Treatment options may involve physical and occupational therapy to enhance muscle strength and prevent contractures, the utilization of assistive devices like canes, braces, walkers, or wheelchairs to aid mobility, corrective surgery for skeletal issues like scoliosis, and regular monitoring of cardiac and respiratory health for potential complications associated with certain LGMD subtypes.

According to DelveInsight's' estimates, the limb girdle muscular dystrophy market in 7MM is expected to show a positive growth, during the forecast period (2023-2032), mainly attributed to anticipated launch of emerging therapy and the increasing cases of LGMD.

Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapies and Companies

SRP-6004: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

LION-101: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

BBP-418 (ribitol): ML Bio Solutions, Inc.

