SPEE3D Printers to Aid in Ukraine's War Efforts

SPEE3D supplies 3D printers and training for Ukrainian soldiers and engineers to manufacture and repair military equipment in theatre

Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 06, 2023, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced that it is working with the Australian Government to deploy 3D printers and equipment training to support Ukraine in its ongoing war.

As part of the agreement, three WarpSPEE3D printers will be deployed in various locations throughout Ukraine. Their use will be bolstered by SPEE3D training enabling Ukrainian soldiers and engineers to leverage the company's manufacturing technology. This capability will allow Ukrainian soldiers to rapidly fabricate critical parts for military equipment in hours, rather than waiting for replacements or dealing with obsolescence.

"We're pleased to provide Ukrainian soldiers with Australian tech that keeps them resilient and ready for the fight," said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. We look forward to teaching them how to operate the machines, as well as how to leverage our technology to reengineer parts of consequence to solve problems in real-time. We recognize this technology will offer a competitive advantage to Ukraine and are proud to join fellow nations in supporting their heroic efforts."

SPEE3D's deployable metal 3D printers can fabricate damaged parts quickly with proprietary and patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. Unlike other types of 3D printing, which often use lasers, SPEE3D's CSAM technology uses supersonic deposition to spray heated and compressed air more than two times the speed of sound, making the printers ideal for manufacturing in a contested environment because they can be transported to or near the point of need.

To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com .

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and aluminum bronze.

###

Attachment