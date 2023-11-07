

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT), a global business payments company, announced the acquisition of PayByPhone, a provider of digital parking payment solutions.



PayByPhone has more than 6 million monthly active users who find and pay for parking in a network of more than 1,350 parking operators in North America and Europe. FLEETCOR acquired PayByPhone from Volkswagen Financial Services on September 15, 2023.



