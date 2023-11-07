

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.3 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 282,969 yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 3.9 percent increase in August.



On a yearly basis, household spending sank 2.8 percent - shy of estimates for a decline of 2.7 percent after slipping 2.5 percent a month earlier.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 487,499 yen, down 5.8 percent on year.



