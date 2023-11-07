Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, the appointment of a new director, the establishment of a thermal operating unit and our 2024 budget.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

Third quarter 2023 adjusted funds flow (1) of $81.2 million ($0.51 per share) was 45% higher than the prior quarter due to higher commodity prices, increased production and lower operating costs;

Average production volumes in the third quarter of 2023 of 21,872 boe/d were 4% higher than the second quarter of 2023 as the Company recovered from the impact of the northern Alberta forest fires experienced in the second quarter of 2023;

Net debt (1) as at September 30, 2023 decreased 19%, over the balance at the end of the second quarter of 2023, to $62.0 million, a reduction of $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2023;

Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio (1) decreased to 0.2x in the third quarter of 2023;

Spent $30.3 million on capital expenditures(1) which included the drilling and completion of eight (8.0 net) wells in the Southern and Central Alberta operating areas.

(1) See non-GAAP and other financial measures.

The following table summarizes our third quarter financial and operating highlights:

($000's except shares, per share and operating amounts) Three months ended Sept 30

Nine months ended Sept 30

2023

2022

% Chg

2023

2022

% Chg Financial











Petroleum and natural gas revenue 169,533 179,441 (6) 441,563 582,696 (24) Cash flow from operating activities 58,647 98,325 (40) 160,956 268,578 (40) Adjusted funds flow (1) 81,230 79,647 2 189,730 294,535 (36) per share - basic $ 0.51 $ 0.51 - $ 1.20 $ 1.92 (38) per share - diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.50 2 $ 1.19 $ 1.87 (36) Earnings 39,170 32,996 19 83,210 188,822 (56) per share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.21 19 $ 0.53 $ 1.23 (57) per share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.21 14 $ 0.52 $ 1.20 (57) Development capital expenditures (1) 28,092 23,301 21 81,446 83,266 (2) Other capital expenditures (1) 622 544 14 2,080 1,913 9 Acquisitions, net (1) 1,558 145 n/m (7,570) 145 n/m Capital expenditures (1) 30,272 23,990 26 75,956 85,324 (11)













Common shares, net of treasury shares (000s) 158,306 155,737 2 158,306 155,737 2 Dividends declared 29,032 23,996 21 86,832 32,157 170 Per share 0.18 0.15 20 0.54 0.20 170 Total Payout ratio (1) 70% 59%

89% 39%















Bank debt





44,106 42,167 5 Adjusted working capital deficiency (1)





17,860 19,900 (10) Net debt (1)





61,966 62,067 - Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio (1)





0.2 0.2 -













Operating











Average daily production











Light oil (bbl/d) 8,286 8,291 - 7,921 8,043 (2) Medium/heavy oil (bbl/d) 10,147 10,038 1 10,186 10,151 - NGL (bbl/d) 823 870 (5) 791 867 (9) Natural gas (mcf/d) 15,696 15,095 4 15,903 14,836 7 Total (boe/d) 21,872 21,715 1 21,549 21,534 - Netback ($/boe) (1)











Petroleum and natural gas revenue 84.25 89.82 (6) 75.06 99.12 (24) Royalties (15.66) (19.52) (20) (14.08) (20.38) (31) Net operating expenses (1) (24.10) (26.75) (10) (24.70) (24.60) - Transportation expenses (0.94) (0.83) 13 (0.97) (0.78) 24 Netback (1) 43.55 42.72 2 35.31 53.36 (34) Realized (loss) / gain on commodity contracts (0.11) - - 0.22 - - Interest and other (0.83) (0.69) 20 (0.78) (0.91) (14) G&A (2.25) (2.16) 4 (2.50) (2.35) 6 Adjusted funds flow (1) 40.36 39.87 1 32.25 50.10 (36)

















n/m Not meaningful or not calculable





THIRD QUARTER OVERVIEW

During the third quarter of 2023, Cardinal recovered from the wildfires experienced in the second quarter increasing our production to 21,872 boe/d, an increase of 4% over the prior quarter. The West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil price increased 11% over the prior quarter while the Western Canadian Select ("WCS") differential narrowed by approximately 15% in the third quarter. These positive price movements and increased production led to a 45% increase in adjusted funds flow as compared to the prior quarter.

In the third quarter, adjusted funds flow was $81.2 million or $0.51 per diluted share. The incremental adjusted funds flow supported Cardinal paying down $14.3 million of net debt decreasing our net debt by 19% over the balance at June 30, 2023. Cardinal's net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio decreased to 0.2x continuing to provide us with financial flexibility.

One of our biggest per barrel operating costs is electricity. Due to the nature of our assets, we move products, both CO2 and water into our reservoirs to maintain pressure and sweep oil. Our cost structure in our conventional assets may be higher than many of our peers as we move gas and fluids in two directions which requires more pumping horsepower. Our benefit from this is that we have the lowest corporate decline asset base in our peer group requiring much less sustaining capital to maintain production. For 2024, Cardinal has fixed electricity contracts in place that cover approximately 70% of our Alberta power requirements at pricing which is substantially less than the average spot price in 2023. Despite higher than historical power costs and inflationary pressures on labor and services, Cardinal decreased our third quarter 2023 net operating expenses per boe by 10% over the same period in 2022.

The third quarter was the most active quarter of 2023 for Cardinal. The Company spent $30.3 million on capital expenditures which included the drilling and completion of eight (8.0 net) wells in our South and Central Alberta areas. Cardinal also closed the acquisition of a consolidation of working interest of a northern Alberta unit interest. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Cardinal also closed the acquisition of production that consolidated working interests in an existing long-life light oil unit and a new Clearwater heavy oil area with follow up locations.

In 2023, Cardinal has disposed of, or has entered into agreements to dispose of non-core assets with approximately $32 million of undiscounted future asset retirement obligations ("ARO") with approximately 350 boe/d of low netback production within our Alberta asset base.

OPERATIONS

Cardinal's third quarter production averaged 21,872 boe/d. This came from the continued strength of our shallow base production decline, complimented with ongoing development success across our asset base.

As planned, the third quarter saw the Company complete our four (4.0 net) well Central Alberta Wainwright Rex horizontal multilateral program. Given the extensive inventory of up to 90 locations established on this trend, we stepped out and tested various portions of the reservoir, with different lateral lengths, inter-lateral spacing and initial production strategies to optimize long-term development. Initial results have varied with the best well having a peak weekly rate of 219 boe/d. We will continue to monitor the results from these initiatives as we finalize the summer 2024 development strategy.

In Southern Alberta, we completed our four (4.0 net) well Ellerslie multilateral program. In particular, results at our royalty free Alderson property, the two wells have exceeded expectations with current combined production over 450 boe/d.

Our production and optimization staff continue to do an excellent job of maintaining our base production.

The success to date of these activities across our asset base is providing further confidence in the long-term breadth and depth of our identified drilling inventory, and the sustainability of our production base.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

Cardinal's commitment to environmental and social responsibility, including ongoing efforts to reduce overall emissions, continued during the third quarter. Our Carbon Capture and Sequestration ("CCS") enhanced oil recovery operations continued at Midale, Saskatchewan, where this project has sequestered 5.6 million tonnes of CO2, while reducing the annual production decline from this asset to approximately 3%. This project sequestered 55,000 tonnes of CO2 during the third quarter alone.

In addition to sequestering carbon, Cardinal continues to actively pursue projects that reduce emissions associated with our operations throughout the rest of western Canada.

Cardinal prioritizes workplace safety, and regulatory compliance, both of which are reflected by our top tier record.

Cardinal continues with our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint with $14.2 million spent for the first nine months of 2023, well in excess of our regulatory required spend commitment. Overall, the Company plans to spend $23 million in 2023 for ARO, which is more than 2.5 times our 2023 regulatory spend requirement. Cardinal is on track to abandon 100 wells, decommission multiple sites and reclaim more than 60 sites in 2023.

ESTABLISHMENT OF A THERMAL OPERATING GROUP

Cardinal continually strives to improve its business. One of the key components of our business plan is maintaining our peer leading low production decline rates. Having a low decline base enables Cardinal to have a higher free cash flow due to the need for a lower capital requirement to maintain its production levels. Several years ago, we identified steam assisted gravity drainage ("SAGD") as an area that could provide us with growth and further decrease our decline levels. We were able to acquire assets from Broadview Energy Ltd. ("Broadview"), earlier this year that had been significantly de-risked and advanced that fit our requirements, with additional lands acquired at land sales, we are now confident that we have three projects that can be commercially developed.

We identified Saskatchewan thermal opportunities as a good fit for Cardinal. Some of the attributes of developing and producing oil through SAGD technology in Saskatchewan include:

smaller pool size of 6,000-20,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") which are more risk appropriate for our Company;

known "off the shelf" proven SAGD technology available at fixed pricing giving certainty around project economics;

large talent pool of professionals with previous development and production experience available;

supportive provincial regulatory environment;

year round land access on paved roads within existing utility infrastructure;

multiple access points for product sales including third party sales points, Cardinal owned facilities and rail options;

established water source with no use of surface water in the development of these projects;

natural gas power generation on site eliminates exposure to fluctuating electrical prices;

Cardinal has nearly 1,000,000 tonnes of potential and verified CO2 emissions reductions in Saskatchewan from our CO2 sequestration project to offset future greenhouse gas emissions associated with the SAGD operation; and

low operating costs which will lower Cardinal's overall operating cost structure in the future.

REFORD

Cardinal has identified Reford as its first project for development. We have decided to take a conservative approach in developing our first SAGD asset and have focused our development plan on building a 6,000 bopd SAGD facility. Our decision to start with this size of project was based on the capital cost and the project's ability to produce at a flat production profile for approximately 20 years. By taking a conservative first step into SAGD, Cardinal expects it will be able to increase its sustainability in a controlled growth environment while developing a project that will further our low decline/free cash flow model.

Reford development expenditures are targeted to be approximately $155 million in total from start to first steam. We anticipate the project will take 22 months to implement to full production, with project kickoff expected to happen in Q4 2023.

Standalone economics for Reford at current budget estimated pricing(2) are as below:



Production Development

Expenditures Cash flow Free Cash Flow

(heavy oil bbl/d) ($ mm) ($ mm) ($ mm) 2024 - 68.5 - (68.5) 2025 1,800 88.1 28.4 (59.7) 2026 6,000 11.6 116.3 104.7



(2)US$79/bbl WTI, USD/CAD $0.74, WTI/WCS differential US$-16.50





In 2024, the majority of the initial capital costs will be constructing the SAGD facility with minor onsite costs. Cardinal forecasts at estimated pricing and development costs, the Reford thermal project will payout within 18 months of initial production.

As shown below, Cardinal's 2024 conventional budget provides for significant free cash flows, which when combined with our current available bank line of $155 million ($44 million drawn as at September 30, 2023) is expected to provide us with sufficient liquidity to develop this project over the next 22 months. In addition, we have identified approximately $50 million of capital items in our current budget that could be eliminated or deferred to assist the project financing in the event of a significant decline in oil pricing over the development time frame. This reduction of these capital items is not expected to have a material impact on our conventional production base.

2024 BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS

Generate adjusted funds flow of $290 million ($1.79 per diluted share) at current strip prices (3) ;

Average annual production of 22,250 to 22,750 boe/d for 2024;

Executing a conventional capital budget of $116 million with a further $68.5 million for the Reford thermal oil project;

Drilling and completion of 24 (22.2 net) wells throughout our conventional asset base;

Investment of $20 million for ARO which is approximately 200% of our required regulatory spend in 2024;

Dividend level maintained at $0.06 per share per month;

(3) US$79/bbl WTI, USD/CAD $0.74, WTI/WCS differential US$-16.50





Cardinal's 2024 capital budget takes advantage of our low corporate decline rate and focuses on optimizing our long life asset base. At budgeted prices, we expect to generate approximately $174 million of free cash flow after conventional capital expenditures from our existing assets which will assist in funding our monthly dividend, ARO expenditures and the 2024 thermal development requirements for the Reford SAGD project.

BUDGET SUMMARY

Average production (boe/d) 22,250-22,750 Adjusted funds flow ($ mm) 290.4 Conventional capital expenditures ($ mm) 116.6 Thermal development expenditures ($ mm) 68.5 ARO expenditures ($ mm) 20.0 Net operating expenses ($/boe) 24.50 Transportation costs ($/boe) 1.00 G&A ($/boe) 2.65



WTI (US$/bbl) 79.00 US/CAD Exchange Rate 0.74 WTI-WCS Basis Differential (US$/bbl) (16.50) WTI-MSW Basis Differential (US$/bbl) (2.50) AECO (CAD$/mcf) 2.65

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cardinal would like to announce the retirement of David Johnson from its Board of Directors (the "Board"). David has been with Cardinal since inception and has provided constant guidance and input in helping us build our business. We would like to thank David for his contributions and wish him the best in retirement.

We would also like to announce the appointment of John Festival to the Board. Mr. Festival has had a 35+ year career of discovering and developing heavy oil and thermal projects. He started at Home Oil Company and worked in Lloydminster as an engineer at the Kitscoty Cyclic Steam Project. He then joined Koch Exploration Canada Corporation ("Koch") and alongside a technical team established operations across all the heavy oil regions of western Canada. At the time, Koch was the largest leaseholder in the Alberta oil sands, including operatorship of the Fort Hills mine asset. Mr. Festival and the senior technical team from Koch moved on to BlackRock Ventures Inc. ("BlackRock") where they discovered primary heavy oil in the Seal area of Alberta. They also piloted and initiated the Orion SAGD Project, one of the first SAGD projects in the Clearwater zone which continues to operate today. After selling BlackRock to Shell Canada Ltd. for $2.4 billion in 2006, his team went on to transform BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl") into a thermal heavy oil player at Onion Lake, Saskatchewan. At BlackPearl, they also piloted the Blackrod SAGD Project ("Blackrod") in Alberta and then merged with International Petroleum Corp ("IPC") in 2019. IPC has since sanctioned a commercial project at Blackrod, the first successful SAGD project in the Grand Rapids formation, with an initial phase of 30,000 bopd. In 2019, Mr. Festival was appointed CEO of Broadview, a Saskatchewan thermal development company. Cardinal acquired the Broadview assets in April of 2023.

As well as becoming a board member, Mr. Festival will be representing the shareholders on the reserves, audit and environment, social and governance (ESG) committees.

OUTLOOK

The development of Reford as well as other SAGD projects that are currently being de-risked will continue to provide a path for growth at Cardinal for the next decade. Our second project that is currently going through various stages of de-risking and licensing is expected to be larger and has the potential to become a 10,000 bopd (heavy oil) asset. We are also de-risking a third pool and exploring to find additional opportunities in the area.

Our conventional assets continue to perform very well. We will continue to add land and drilling opportunities to our base assets to extend their economic timelines and increase their standalone profitability.

As we build out our thermal asset team, we would like to introduce Heath Williamson as our Manager of Thermal Oil. Mr. Williamson graduated from the University of Alberta with a BSc Petroleum Engineering degree in 2007 along with several years of field operating experience as an Engineering Student at BlackRock. He then joined BlackPearl in 2009 where he gained extensive SAGD experience alongside Mr. Festival including piloting the Blackrod SAGD Project as Asset Manager and developing the Onion Lake Thermal Project as GM Thermal & EOR. In 2019, Mr. Williamson took on the role of Director of Asset Development & New Ventures at IPC following its merger with BlackPearl. In 2020 and 2021, Mr. Williamson took on a variety of roles as an independent consultant where he evaluated heavy oil opportunities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Latin America while also supporting Mr. Festival at Broadview as a technical and business development advisor. Prior to joining Cardinal, Mr. Williamson was employed at Athabasca Oil Corp. as their Manager of Sustainability where he evaluated Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage opportunities. Mr. Williamson was previously Vice President of the Canadian Heavy Oil Association and has frequently spoken at industry conferences.

We are also fortunate to have Greg Brown on our staff. Greg, an experienced explorationist joined Cardinal in 2014 and worked in our Southern Alberta area for many years. Greg has had previous SAGD development experience at BlackPearl with both Mr. Festival and Mr. Williamson and will work with the thermal team using his past experiences to help develop and explore for additional opportunities.

We forecast that the development of these and other acquired SAGD assets will take the Company from approximately 22,000 boe/d to over 28,000 boe/d over the next two years. Our low decline base will provide significant cash flow to help fund the development of these assets while maintaining our dividend which currently yields over nine percent.

On behalf of the Board, management and employees we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada. Cardinal differentiates itself from its peers by having the lowest decline conventional asset base in Western Canada. Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance

Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca

Phone: (403) 234-8681

