

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:30 pm in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at the monetary policy meeting. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.35 percent from 4.10 percent.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 10:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6484 against the U.S. dollar, 97.34 against the yen, 1.6518 against the euro and 1.0887 against the NZ dollar.



