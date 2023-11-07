

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:30 pm in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its decision on interest rates at the monetary policy meeting. As expected, the RBA raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.35 percent from 4.10 percent.



After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar retreated against its major rivals.



As of 10:35 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6462 against the U.S. dollar, 97.03 against the yen, 1.6571 against the euro and 1.0856 against the NZ dollar.



