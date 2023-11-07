SkyPixel; DJI: SkyPixel And DJI Call for Entries In 9th Annual Photo and Video Contest

Fueling Innovation and Shaping the Future of Aerial Photography through Collaboration

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2023 Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI and SkyPixel, one of the world's most popular online communities for aerial photography and videography, proudly announce the 9th Annual SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest (www.skypixel.com/contests/2023). Running from November 7, 2023, to February 2, 2024, this year's contest encourages creators to push their creative boundaries, foster breakthroughs, and pioneer new trends in aerial photography and videography. To reflect the value of the creative process, the total prize package is worth over $168,000.

"The art of visual expression revolves around pushing the boundaries of the mind and nurturing creative thought," said Nan Li, the Photo Director of Southern Weekly. Now, in its 9th year, the SkyPixel Annual Photo & Video Contest continues to be a window to captivating moments captured from the sky. This contest will ignite curiosity, reimagine the art of imagery, and immerse the public into the enchanting world of aerial photography.

A Competition Shaped by You

The SkyPixel Annual Photo & Video Contest is a celebration of the remarkable stories that have shaped the art of image capture. Whether from solid ground or soaring through the skies, these stories embody the creative and daring spirit that defines the field. Over the course of nine years, SkyPixel has embraced its users and strived to shape a contest that authentically reflects the desires and aspirations of the global community. This inclusive approach has drawn in an astounding 260,000 submissions and garnered over a billion views worldwide, making it a platform where exceptional works and photographers receive the recognition they deserve and where more people can appreciate the allure of aerial photography. The growth of the Skypixel platform is a testament to the joy of creation, the exploration of new trends, and the advancement of aerial photography.

This year's SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest brings exciting changes that promise to elevate the competition. Three new Monthly Competitions have been introduced in addition to the main competition, with each month focusing on a unique category. In November, the focus is Multi-focal length, December spotlights FPV images, and in January will highlight Handheld photography. Submissions to the monthly competitions can also be entered into the main competition, where they can contend for both monthly and overall awards. Additionally, a new creative category for video creators has been incorporated, providing even more opportunities for participants to showcase their talents.

Industry-Leading Judges

A notable enhancement this year is the impressive panel of judges in the photo and video categories. In photography, there are seasoned experts such as Wen Huang, a World Press Photo judge and Senior Editor, and Anne Farrar, Assistant Photography Chief Editor at National Geographic, Nan Li, the Photo Director of Southern Weekly, and Daniel Kordan, a renowned landscape photographer.

In the video category, the judges include Michael Fitzmaurice, renowned for credits, including "Batman: The Dark Knight," and Xiaoshi Zhao, known for his award-winning work on "Forever Enthralled." Bing Xi, a prominent figure in the Chinese TVC industry, and celebrated filmmaker Brandon Li round out the panel.

Impactful Prizes

In a year filled with excitement, SkyPixel and DJI are proud to present a total of 79 awards with total value of over $168,000. Winners of the Best Work accolade will go home with an Inspire 3 in the video category and a Hasselblad X2D in the photo category, each of the prizes is worth $13,600. Additionally, they will be signed as an official SkyPixel Creator and receive a prestigious trophy and an award certificate to honor their achievement. Our array of other prizes includes top-tier offerings such as the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Air 3, DJI Avata, Osmo Pocket 3, Osmo Action 4, and Osmo Mobile 6, providing even more opportunities for our talented participants expand their creativity.

Details of the SkyPixel 9th Annual Photo & Video Contest

The photo contest consists of four categories:

The Nature Category - A Force of Nature

Embrace the power and beauty of Mother Nature. Share deeply impactful moments of nature that encapsulate its grandeur.

The Architecture Category - Beauty in Design

Architecture is the marriage of art and innovation. Commemorate these feats of design by showcasing the buildings and structures that inspire creativity.

The Portrait Category - Portrait in the Sky

Portraits have a unique ability to captivate audiences like no other medium. Eternalize a moment and empower your subjects through a portrait that captures their very essence.

The Sports Category - More Than a Game

Capture the exhilarating world of sports, demonstrating the exciting moments and the profound significance your chosen sport holds in people's lives.

Please note: All photos must be shot on a drone, and each image must be at least 3 MB with a resolution of at least 300 dpi. EXIF data should be retained.

The video contest consists of five categories:

The Nature Category - A Force of Nature

Share moments of profound connection with the natural world and capture its breathtaking magnificence.

The City Category - Urban Inspiration

Explore how cities have transformative influence over their inhabitants, molding perspectives and communities.

The Travel Category -Explore Destinations

Take us on an unforgettable journey, channeling scenery, people, and your love for travel into captivating visual stories.

The Sports Category - More Than a Game

Capture the power, speed and beauty of sports and show the competitive spirit of going forward.

Creative - Break the Mold

With no restrictions on subject matter, creators are encouraged to explore novel approaches in terms of creative concepts, narrative styles, and filming techniques.

Please note: All videos submitted must include no less than 30 seconds of shooting with DJI equipment.

Always fly with caution, observe the flight environment, and follow local regulations at all times.

Submission Details

Submission Start Date: November 7, 2023, 12:00 (UTC+8)

Submission End Date: February 2, 2024, 12:00 (UTC+8)

Award Announcement: March 19, 2024, 12:00 (UTC+8)

Interested participants can visit the SkyPixel 9th Annual Photo & Video Contest website for more information on contest rules and guidelines: www.skypixel.com/contests/2023

About SkyPixel

Founded in 2014, SkyPixel is a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over 42 million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily around the world. In November 2022, SkyPixel hosted its 8th annual aerial photo and video contest and received over 65,000 submissions from 124 countries and regions. For more info, please visit www.skypixel.com.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

