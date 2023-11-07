Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman: Dr. Jeffery A. Lieberman, M.D., Best-Selling Author of Malady of the Mind, to Speak at the 2023 Miami Book Fair on Sunday, November 19th

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Dr. Jeffery A. Lieberman, M.D., best-selling author of Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention (Scribner, Simon & Schuster), will be speaking at the 2023 Miami Book Fair on Sunday, November 19th. Dr. Lieberman is a world-renowned neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and expert in schizophrenia and behavioral brain disorders, and his book provides a fascinating and eye-opening look at the nature of this complex mental illness.

Miami Book Fair is one of the largest and most prestigious book fairs in the United States. It attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and features a wide range of authors, publishers, and booksellers.

On Sunday, November 19th at 3:00 p.m., Dr. Lieberman will join fellow authors Elizabeth Benedict (Rewriting Illness: A View of My Own), John Hendrickson (Life on Delay: Making Peace With a Stutter), and Sandeep Jauhar (My Father's Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer's) for "Memories & Maladies" - an official Miami Book Fair author event where Dr. Lieberman will be discussing his book, Malady of the Mind, and the latest research on mental illness. The event will include an audience Q&A and live book signing immediately after the talk. For more information or to purchase tickets, search or visit the "Memoirs & Maladies" event page via the official Miami Book Fair website.

In Malady of the Mind, Dr. Lieberman draws on his decades of experience as a psychiatrist to explore the causes, symptoms, and treatments of schizophrenia. "Perhaps the leading authority working on this topic today, here he makes the complex science he has mastered fully accessible." (Andrew Solomon, author of Noonday Demon)

Dr. Lieberman's book has received critical acclaim for its clarity, compassion, and insight. Sylvia Nasar, author of A Beautiful Mind praised Malady of the Mind as "the most important book about schizophrenia in decades, and perhaps ever…a total game-changer."

In Malady of the Mind, which received a Publishers Weekly starred review , "Lieberman's empathetic accounts of his patients' stories drive home the toll the illness takes" on the individuals and the families of those living with this mental health disorder.

A must-read for those interested in medical history, psychology, and those whose lives have been affected by schizophrenia, Malady of the Mind is a "penetrating, important" book that offers a comprehensive scientific portrait, crucial insights, sound advice for families and friends, and most importantly, hope for those sufferers now and for future generations.

Now celebrating 40 years of books and authors, the 2023 Miami Book Fair will take place November 12-19. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miamibookfair.com . Click here to download the official 2023 Miami Book Fair guide.

About Dr. Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D.:

Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D. is a Professor and the Constance and Stephen Lieber Chair in Psychiatry at the Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Throughout his forty-year career he has focused on research and clinical care of patients with serious mental illness. His groundbreaking research on the neurobiology and pharmacology of behavioral brain disorders has advanced our understanding and treatment of mental illness, and pioneered a transformative strategy for the early detection and prevention of schizophrenia. In addition to his academic and clinical activities, Dr. Lieberman has played a significant role influencing government and social policy, and educating health care providers and the public in an effort to reduce stigma and improve mental health care quality and access.

About Miami Book Fair:

Now celebrating 40 years of books and authors, Miami Book Fair is one of the largest and most prestigious book fairs in the United States. It attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and features a wide range of authors, publishers, and booksellers.

For eight days every November, Miami Book Fair presents a literary wonderland, hosting hundreds of diverse, critically acclaimed authors; facilitating conversations about politics, pop culture, and all manner of impactful prose; lighting the fire of curiosity and creativity within children; and welcoming tens of thousands of fairgoers to embrace it all. In-person and virtual festival programs and events include, but are not limited to Author Conversations; IberoAmerican and ReadCaribbean author programs; the Generation Genius program encompassing GGA, the National Book Foundation Teen Press Conference, and Children's Alley; and Street Fair, where fairgoers can enjoy Off the Shelf and the MBF Marketplace.

The 2023 Miami Book Fair will take place November 12-19. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miamibookfair.com . Click here to download the 2023 Miami Book Fair guide.

CONTACT:

Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D.

Email: press@jeffreyliebermanmd.com

SOURCE: Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798889/dr-jeffery-a-lieberman-md-best-selling-author-of-malady-of-the-mind-to-speak-at-the-2023-miami-book-fair-on-sunday-november-19th