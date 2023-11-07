

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's industrial output for September. Production is expected to fall 0.1 percent on month, following a 0.2 percent decrease in August.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.2 percent on month in October, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in September.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases industrial production for September. Production is seen falling 2.9 percent annually after easing 3.4 percent in August.



Retail sales data from the Czech Republic is due at 3.00 am ET.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data for October.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for September. Producer prices are expected to fall 12.5 percent annually after a decrease of 11.5 percent in August.



