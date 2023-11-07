CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Index Securities - Amended Methodologies



07-Nov-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

7 November 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market Index Securities CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform Index Securities Jersey - 7 November 2023 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that the Index Sponsor, Compass Financial Technologies (France), of the reference Index in respect of each of the CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market Index Securities and the CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform Index Securities, being the CoinShares-Compass Top 10 Crypto Market Index and the CoinShares-Compass Smart Contract Platform Index respectively, has published on its website at https://www.compass-ft.com an amended methodology for such Indices. The amended methodology for each index states that with effect from 6 November 2023 the Index Committee has decided to add the following requirement in the list of Underlying Component Eligibility requirements: To be considered as an Eligible Underlying Component, a cryptoasset linked to a CCRI Index needs, in addition to satisfying the other existing constraints, be supported by eligible custodians and market makers on relevant exchanges (each as defined by the Index Committee from time to time). Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 March 2023.

End of Inside Information