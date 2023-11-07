CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
7 November 2023
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market Index Securities
CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform Index Securities
Jersey - 7 November 2023 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that the Index Sponsor, Compass Financial Technologies (France), of the reference Index in respect of each of the CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market Index Securities and the CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform Index Securities, being the CoinShares-Compass Top 10 Crypto Market Index and the CoinShares-Compass Smart Contract Platform Index respectively, has published on its website at https://www.compass-ft.com an amended methodology for such Indices. The amended methodology for each index states that with effect from 6 November 2023 the Index Committee has decided to add the following requirement in the list of Underlying Component Eligibility requirements:
To be considered as an Eligible Underlying Component, a cryptoasset linked to a CCRI Index needs, in addition to satisfying the other existing constraints, be supported by eligible custodians and market makers on relevant exchanges (each as defined by the Index Committee from time to time).
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 March 2023.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BNRRF659, GB00BLD4ZM24, GB00BNRRB013, GB00BNRRFW10
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1766479
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1766479 07-Nov-2023 CET/CEST