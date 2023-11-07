WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking major UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $785 million or $0.24 per share, compared to last year's profit of $1.73 billion or $0.52 per share.
Loss before tax was $255 million, compared to profit of $2.32 billion a year ago, driven by integration-related expenses. Underlying profit before tax was $844 million, down from $2.04 billion a year ago.
Total revenues as reported grew 42 percent to $11.70 billion from last year's $8.24 billion. Underlying revenues were $10.74 billion, up from $7.96 billion in the prior yer.
Net interest income for the quarter grew to $2.11 billion from $1.60 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX