Dienstag, 07.11.2023
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
06.11.23
09:54 Uhr
07.11.2023
Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 7 November 2023.

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-ex-dividend-nok-15-00-today-301979508.html

