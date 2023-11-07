Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
07.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,576 Euro
+0,006
+1,05 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.11.2023 | 07:26
IRLAB Therapeutics: Nomination Committee Appointed for IRLAB's Annual General Meeting 2024

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 07, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 7, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the nomination committee ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) 2024 have been appointed.

According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on June 20, 2023, the nomination committee shall, besides the Chair of the Board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, registered by Euroclear Sweden AB as per August 31, 2023.

The three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders have now appointed their representatives, thus the nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2024 has the following members:

  • Clas Sonesson , Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 14 per cent of shares and votes;
  • Daniel Johnsson , entrepreneur, business developer, investor, and board member of IRLAB. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 13 per cent of shares and votes; and
  • Anders Vedin , background from executive positions at global pharmaceutical companies and previous Chair of the Board of IRLAB, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 13 per cent of shares and votes; and
  • Carola Lemne , Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

The members of the nomination committee have been appointed by owners in IRLAB Therapeutics AB who represent a total of about 40 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as per August 31, 2023.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2024 and on the company's web page, www.irlab.se . The annual general meeting will be held on May 22, 2024.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 31, 2024, via e-mail ir@irlab.se .

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

Nomination committee appointed for IRLAB's annual general meeting 2024

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800459/nomination-committee-appointed-for-irlabs-annual-general-meeting-2024

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
