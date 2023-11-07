

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT company, on Tuesday registered a decline revenue for the third-quarter of 2023, amidst challenging macro-economic conditions.



For the third quarter, the company posted a revenue of 5.480 billion euros, lesser than 5.553 billion euros, reported for the same period last year.



For the nine-month period, revenue stood at 16.906 billion euros as against last year's 16.241 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Capgemini reiterated its revenue growth forecast of 4 percent to 7 percent, with operating margin of 13 percent to 13.2 percent.



