

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Property company Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) reported that its funds from operations or FFO for the nine-month of fiscal year 2023 rose to 456.3 million euros or 1.15 euros per share from 441.5 million euros or 1.11 euros per share in the prior year.



Loss for the period was 1.30 billion euros compared to net income of 913.8 million euros in the previous year.



The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 8.7% since year-end 2022 to 18.60 billion euros or 46.86 euros per share. The LTV was stable at 28.7%.



The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.7%.



