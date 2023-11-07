DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update 07-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC Trading Update Q3 2023 7 November 2023 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update Secured GBP325m capital raise, comprising GBP150m of new equity and GBP175m of new MREL issuance, alongside GBP600m of debt refinancing as previously announced. 30 30 Change 30 Change from from September June September GBP in millions H1 2023 Q3 2022 2023 2023 2022 Assets GBP21,606 GBP21,747 (1%) GBP22,553 (4%) Loans GBP12,513 GBP12,572 nm GBP12,830 (2%) Deposits GBP15,612 GBP15,529 1% GBP16,371 (5%) Loan to deposit ratio 80% 81% (1 ppts) 78% 2 ppts

As announced on 8 October, post quarter end Metro Bank noted an increase in deposit outflow rates in advance of the announcement of the capital package. Since the announcement, daily flows have returned to more normal ranges.

The third quarter delivered continued momentum in Personal and Business Current Account growth and customer acquisition as well as a modest statutory profit after tax. Lending reflects continued controlled asset origination and as such capital resources were broadly flat relative to 30 June levels.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

