DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 06 November 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.174 GBP1.010 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.146 GBP0.993 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.154528 GBP0.999940

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,212,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1519 1.174 XDUB 08:08:33 00067630857TRLO0 7109 1.168 XDUB 08:10:19 00067630917TRLO0 6500 1.164 XDUB 08:12:03 00067630946TRLO0 7331 1.160 XDUB 08:13:05 00067630973TRLO0 6884 1.160 XDUB 09:20:04 00067632178TRLO0 6630 1.156 XDUB 09:20:26 00067632186TRLO0 218 1.154 XDUB 09:35:04 00067632488TRLO0 6600 1.154 XDUB 09:35:04 00067632487TRLO0 300 1.154 XDUB 09:35:04 00067632486TRLO0 567 1.160 XDUB 10:16:43 00067633469TRLO0 4864 1.162 XDUB 10:22:35 00067633622TRLO0 4858 1.162 XDUB 10:22:35 00067633621TRLO0 260 1.160 XDUB 10:23:37 00067633655TRLO0 2200 1.160 XDUB 10:23:37 00067633654TRLO0 4510 1.160 XDUB 10:23:37 00067633653TRLO0 2026 1.150 XDUB 11:09:55 00067634521TRLO0 4427 1.150 XDUB 11:09:55 00067634520TRLO0 3887 1.148 XDUB 11:14:54 00067634639TRLO0 2207 1.148 XDUB 11:14:54 00067634638TRLO0 907 1.154 XDUB 12:39:45 00067635891TRLO0 1220 1.156 XDUB 12:45:17 00067635971TRLO0 2500 1.156 XDUB 12:45:17 00067635970TRLO0 1845 1.156 XDUB 12:45:22 00067635974TRLO0 2500 1.156 XDUB 12:45:22 00067635973TRLO0 246 1.154 XDUB 12:59:51 00067636269TRLO0 2200 1.154 XDUB 12:59:51 00067636268TRLO0 4400 1.154 XDUB 12:59:51 00067636267TRLO0 18 1.154 XDUB 12:59:51 00067636266TRLO0 2561 1.154 XDUB 12:59:51 00067636272TRLO0 4864 1.154 XDUB 12:59:51 00067636271TRLO0 1146 1.156 XDUB 14:29:18 00067638423TRLO0 20610 1.156 XDUB 14:29:18 00067638424TRLO0 5310 1.156 XDUB 14:29:18 00067638426TRLO0 4858 1.156 XDUB 14:29:18 00067638425TRLO0 4337 1.154 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638847TRLO0 2878 1.154 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638846TRLO0 4864 1.152 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638848TRLO0 1800 1.154 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638851TRLO0 4858 1.154 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638850TRLO0 527 1.154 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638849TRLO0 1285 1.156 XDUB 14:36:47 00067638852TRLO0 6586 1.152 XDUB 14:56:44 00067639905TRLO0 5453 1.148 XDUB 15:05:39 00067640312TRLO0 1880 1.148 XDUB 15:05:39 00067640311TRLO0 6419 1.148 XDUB 15:15:41 00067640985TRLO0 5189 1.146 XDUB 15:34:42 00067641810TRLO0 3884 1.146 XDUB 15:34:42 00067641809TRLO0 2500 1.150 XDUB 15:46:34 00067642530TRLO0 2744 1.148 XDUB 15:49:23 00067642686TRLO0 3597 1.148 XDUB 15:49:23 00067642685TRLO0 4653 1.146 XDUB 15:50:33 00067642768TRLO0 2406 1.146 XDUB 15:50:33 00067642767TRLO0 4846 1.146 XDUB 16:10:23 00067644213TRLO0 1212 1.146 XDUB 16:10:23 00067644214TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5114 101.00 XLON 08:11:31 00067630934TRLO0 6021 100.80 XLON 08:12:03 00067630945TRLO0 5488 100.60 XLON 08:12:34 00067630966TRLO0 5606 100.00 XLON 08:14:02 00067630986TRLO0 5318 99.80 XLON 09:35:04 00067632485TRLO0 4617 100.00 XLON 10:23:37 00067633656TRLO0 80 99.40 XLON 11:14:12 00067634632TRLO0 5020 99.40 XLON 11:14:12 00067634633TRLO0 1070 99.30 XLON 11:22:21 00067634724TRLO0 6700 99.30 XLON 11:22:21 00067634725TRLO0 5104 100.00 XLON 12:59:51 00067636265TRLO0 1100 100.00 XLON 12:59:51 00067636270TRLO0 5267 100.00 XLON 14:08:51 00067637730TRLO0 1202 100.00 XLON 14:08:51 00067637731TRLO0 5498 100.00 XLON 14:29:17 00067638422TRLO0 5048 100.00 XLON 14:36:47 00067638845TRLO0 1368 100.20 XLON 14:56:44 00067639899TRLO0 77 100.20 XLON 14:56:44 00067639900TRLO0 3075 100.20 XLON 14:56:44 00067639901TRLO0 2921 100.40 XLON 14:56:44 00067639902TRLO0 1803 100.40 XLON 14:56:44 00067639903TRLO0 2028 100.40 XLON 14:56:44 00067639904TRLO0 5574 99.30 XLON 15:15:42 00067640986TRLO0 77 99.70 XLON 15:46:34 00067642532TRLO0 1590 99.90 XLON 15:46:34 00067642533TRLO0 6700 99.90 XLON 15:46:34 00067642534TRLO0 387 99.90 XLON 15:46:34 00067642535TRLO0 2843 99.50 XLON 16:06:39 00067643909TRLO0 3304 99.50 XLON 16:06:39 00067643910TRLO0

