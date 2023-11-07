Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.11.23
08:03 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,034
-2,92 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
07.11.2023 | 08:31
110 Leser
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
07 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 06 November 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.174     GBP1.010 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.146     GBP0.993 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.154528    GBP0.999940

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,212,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1519       1.174         XDUB      08:08:33      00067630857TRLO0 
7109       1.168         XDUB      08:10:19      00067630917TRLO0 
6500       1.164         XDUB      08:12:03      00067630946TRLO0 
7331       1.160         XDUB      08:13:05      00067630973TRLO0 
6884       1.160         XDUB      09:20:04      00067632178TRLO0 
6630       1.156         XDUB      09:20:26      00067632186TRLO0 
218       1.154         XDUB      09:35:04      00067632488TRLO0 
6600       1.154         XDUB      09:35:04      00067632487TRLO0 
300       1.154         XDUB      09:35:04      00067632486TRLO0 
567       1.160         XDUB      10:16:43      00067633469TRLO0 
4864       1.162         XDUB      10:22:35      00067633622TRLO0 
4858       1.162         XDUB      10:22:35      00067633621TRLO0 
260       1.160         XDUB      10:23:37      00067633655TRLO0 
2200       1.160         XDUB      10:23:37      00067633654TRLO0 
4510       1.160         XDUB      10:23:37      00067633653TRLO0 
2026       1.150         XDUB      11:09:55      00067634521TRLO0 
4427       1.150         XDUB      11:09:55      00067634520TRLO0 
3887       1.148         XDUB      11:14:54      00067634639TRLO0 
2207       1.148         XDUB      11:14:54      00067634638TRLO0 
907       1.154         XDUB      12:39:45      00067635891TRLO0 
1220       1.156         XDUB      12:45:17      00067635971TRLO0 
2500       1.156         XDUB      12:45:17      00067635970TRLO0 
1845       1.156         XDUB      12:45:22      00067635974TRLO0 
2500       1.156         XDUB      12:45:22      00067635973TRLO0 
246       1.154         XDUB      12:59:51      00067636269TRLO0 
2200       1.154         XDUB      12:59:51      00067636268TRLO0 
4400       1.154         XDUB      12:59:51      00067636267TRLO0 
18        1.154         XDUB      12:59:51      00067636266TRLO0 
2561       1.154         XDUB      12:59:51      00067636272TRLO0 
4864       1.154         XDUB      12:59:51      00067636271TRLO0 
1146       1.156         XDUB      14:29:18      00067638423TRLO0 
20610      1.156         XDUB      14:29:18      00067638424TRLO0 
5310       1.156         XDUB      14:29:18      00067638426TRLO0 
4858       1.156         XDUB      14:29:18      00067638425TRLO0 
4337       1.154         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638847TRLO0 
2878       1.154         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638846TRLO0 
4864       1.152         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638848TRLO0 
1800       1.154         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638851TRLO0 
4858       1.154         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638850TRLO0 
527       1.154         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638849TRLO0 
1285       1.156         XDUB      14:36:47      00067638852TRLO0 
6586       1.152         XDUB      14:56:44      00067639905TRLO0 
5453       1.148         XDUB      15:05:39      00067640312TRLO0 
1880       1.148         XDUB      15:05:39      00067640311TRLO0 
6419       1.148         XDUB      15:15:41      00067640985TRLO0 
5189       1.146         XDUB      15:34:42      00067641810TRLO0 
3884       1.146         XDUB      15:34:42      00067641809TRLO0 
2500       1.150         XDUB      15:46:34      00067642530TRLO0 
2744       1.148         XDUB      15:49:23      00067642686TRLO0 
3597       1.148         XDUB      15:49:23      00067642685TRLO0 
4653       1.146         XDUB      15:50:33      00067642768TRLO0 
2406       1.146         XDUB      15:50:33      00067642767TRLO0 
4846       1.146         XDUB      16:10:23      00067644213TRLO0 
1212       1.146         XDUB      16:10:23      00067644214TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5114       101.00        XLON      08:11:31      00067630934TRLO0 
6021       100.80        XLON      08:12:03      00067630945TRLO0 
5488       100.60        XLON      08:12:34      00067630966TRLO0 
5606       100.00        XLON      08:14:02      00067630986TRLO0 
5318       99.80         XLON      09:35:04      00067632485TRLO0 
4617       100.00        XLON      10:23:37      00067633656TRLO0 
80        99.40         XLON      11:14:12      00067634632TRLO0 
5020       99.40         XLON      11:14:12      00067634633TRLO0 
1070       99.30         XLON      11:22:21      00067634724TRLO0 
6700       99.30         XLON      11:22:21      00067634725TRLO0 
5104       100.00        XLON      12:59:51      00067636265TRLO0 
1100       100.00        XLON      12:59:51      00067636270TRLO0 
5267       100.00        XLON      14:08:51      00067637730TRLO0 
1202       100.00        XLON      14:08:51      00067637731TRLO0 
5498       100.00        XLON      14:29:17      00067638422TRLO0 
5048       100.00        XLON      14:36:47      00067638845TRLO0 
1368       100.20        XLON      14:56:44      00067639899TRLO0 
77        100.20        XLON      14:56:44      00067639900TRLO0 
3075       100.20        XLON      14:56:44      00067639901TRLO0 
2921       100.40        XLON      14:56:44      00067639902TRLO0 
1803       100.40        XLON      14:56:44      00067639903TRLO0 
2028       100.40        XLON      14:56:44      00067639904TRLO0 
5574       99.30         XLON      15:15:42      00067640986TRLO0 
77        99.70         XLON      15:46:34      00067642532TRLO0 
1590       99.90         XLON      15:46:34      00067642533TRLO0 
6700       99.90         XLON      15:46:34      00067642534TRLO0 
387       99.90         XLON      15:46:34      00067642535TRLO0 
2843       99.50         XLON      16:06:39      00067643909TRLO0 
3304       99.50         XLON      16:06:39      00067643910TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  283024 
EQS News ID:  1766399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1766399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
