WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
Frankfurt
07.11.23
08:02 Uhr
13,300 Euro
+0,500
+3,91 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30015,60010:34
PR Newswire
06.11.2023 | 21:05
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 ("Q3 2023").

Q3 2023 Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases increased 69.9% year-over-year to $311.2 million ; $231.8 million of portfolio purchases in the Americas and Australia, which represents the highest quarterly investment since 2017.
  • Total cash collections were $419.6 million .
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 were $6.0 billion, growing for the second consecutive quarter.
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.9%.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $(0.31) . This includes a $5.0 million, or $0.10 per share, non-cash impairment charge associated with the Company's decision to cease call center operations at one of its owned regional offices in the U.S.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.84x.
  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2023 was $1.3 billion, comprised of $277.8 million based on current ERC and $1.1 billion of additional availability subject to debt covenants, including advance rates.











Three Months Ended Sept 30,


Nine Months Ended Sept 30,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.


$ (12,262)


$ 24,732


$ (74,695)


$ 101,188

Diluted earnings per share


$ (0.31)


$ 0.63


$ (1.91)


$ 2.52










"I am highly encouraged by the scope and intensity of our initiatives to optimize our U.S. business, which expanded and accelerated through the third quarter," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Total portfolio purchases of $311 million in the quarter were up 70% year-over-year, representing one of the highest buying quarters in our history, and were accompanied by improved pricing that reflects current market conditions. Cash collections exceeded expectations, led by operational results in Brazil and Europe, as well as modest overperformance in the U.S. In addition, operating expenses remained carefully controlled. These developments, alongside the tailwind of a continuation of increased portfolio supply in the U.S. and our strong and diversified positioning across markets in Europe, provide a strong framework to deliver significantly improved results in 2024."

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

2.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

3.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:












Cash Collection Source


2023


2022

($ in thousands)


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3

Americas and Australia Core


$ 223,714


$ 220,886


$ 227,960


$ 205,619


$ 225,775

Americas Insolvency


27,809


26,384


25,751


27,971


31,911

Europe Core


144,402


149,324


134,005


134,016


132,072

Europe Insolvency


23,639


22,725


23,568


24,051


22,586

Total Cash Collections


$ 419,564


$ 419,319


$ 411,284


$ 391,657


$ 412,344


































Cash Collection Source -











Constant Currency-Adjusted


2023








2022

($ in thousands)


Q3








Q3

Americas and Australia Core


$ 223,714








$ 227,432

Americas Insolvency


27,809








31,900

Europe Core


144,402








140,472

Europe Insolvency


23,639








24,315

Total Cash Collections


$ 419,564








$ 424,119












  • Total cash collections in Q3 2023 increased 1.8% (or decreased 1.1% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $419.6 million compared to $412.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022"). The increase was primarily due to an increase in collections in Brazil and Europe . For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, cash collections decreased $87.2 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2023 was $212.1 million compared to $234.2 million in Q3 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total portfolio revenue was $568.9 million compared to $722.2 million in the same period last year due to lower portfolio purchases in 2021 and 2022.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q3 2023 decreased by $0.6 million, or 0.4%, to $173.4 million compared to $174.0 million in Q3 2022. This included a $5.0 million non-cash impairment charge associated with the Company's previously announced decision to cease call center operations at one of its owned regional offices in the U.S. Excluding this non-cash impairment charge, operating expenses would have been $168.4 million .
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, operating expenses increased by $9.0 million to $526.2 million, compared to $517.2 million in the same period last year.
  • The effective tax benefit rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 20.1%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

  • The Company purchased $311.2 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2023, an increase of 69.9% compared to Q3 2022.
  • At the end of Q3 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $538 .0 million, comprised of $356 .4 million in the Americas and Australia and $181 .6 million in Europe.

1.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts are based on sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales and are dependent on actual delivery compared to these estimates. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary and are often less than the maximum amounts.

Portfolio Purchase Source


2023


2022

($ in thousands)


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3

Americas and Australia Core


$ 187,554


$ 171,440


$ 116,867


$ 118,581


$ 100,780

Americas Insolvency


44,279


12,189


15,701


8,967


8,988

Europe Core


60,628


136,834


90,454


140,011


59,426

Europe Insolvency


18,722


7,296


7,203


20,535


13,910

Total Portfolio Acquisitions


$ 311,183


$ 327,759


$ 230,225


$ 288,094


$ 183,104












Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 6, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 7678442 until November 13, 2023 .

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia . With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Portfolio income

$ 189,960


$ 185,853


$ 562,492


$ 587,394

Changes in expected recoveries

22,156


48,336


6,380


134,817

Total portfolio revenue

212,116


234,189


568,872


722,211

Other revenue

4,314


10,618


12,264


21,463

Total revenues

216,430


244,807


581,136


743,674

Operating expenses:








Compensation and employee services

69,517


70,382


217,708


215,615

Legal collection fees

9,839


8,963


28,228


29,390

Legal collection costs

20,761


23,391


66,228


57,694

Agency fees

19,436


15,160


54,491


47,374

Outside fees and services

18,858


24,618


62,064


71,489

Communication

9,881


9,951


30,525


32,062

Rent and occupancy

4,426


4,669


13,193


14,289

Depreciation and amortization

3,273


3,741


10,344


11,384

Impairment of real estate

5,037


-


5,037


-

Other operating expenses

12,356


13,144


38,355


37,885

Total operating expenses

173,384


174,019


526,173


517,182

Income from operations

43,046


70,788


54,963


226,492

Other income and (expense):








Interest expense, net

(49,473)


(32,455)


(130,778)


(95,765)

Foreign exchange gain, net

564


4


984


791

Other

(500)


(83)


(1,380)


(754)

Income/(loss) before income taxes

(6,363)


38,254


(76,211)


130,764

Income tax expense/(benefit)

1,788


11,072


(15,317)


29,828

Net income/(loss)

(8,151)


27,182


(60,894)


100,936

Adjustment for net income/(loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,111


2,450


13,801


(252)

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.

$ (12,262)


$ 24,732


$ (74,695)


$ 101,188

Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.:








Basic

$ (0.31)


$ 0.63


$ (1.91)


$ 2.54

Diluted

$ (0.31)


$ 0.63


$ (1.91)


$ 2.52

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:








Basic

39,242


39,018


39,155


39,858

Diluted

39,242


39,170


39,155


40,125

PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)




September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,172


$ 83,376

Investments

74,729


79,948

Finance receivables, net

3,460,804


3,295,008

Income taxes receivable

38,695


31,774

Deferred tax assets, net

55,493


56,908

Right-of-use assets

47,156


54,506

Property and equipment, net

38,562


51,645

Goodwill

412,513


435,921

Other assets

96,851


86,588

Total assets

$ 4,329,975


$ 4,175,674

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 6,159


$ 7,329

Accrued expenses

106,391


111,395

Income taxes payable

15,946


25,693

Deferred tax liabilities, net

14,185


42,918

Lease liabilities

51,658


59,384

Interest-bearing deposits

100,505


112,992

Borrowings

2,832,225


2,494,858

Other liabilities

12,919


34,355

Total liabilities

3,139,988


2,888,924

Equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and
outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,243 shares issued
and outstanding at September 30, 2023; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022

392


390

Additional paid-in capital

4,157


2,172

Retained earnings

1,498,330


1,573,025

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(387,289)


(347,926)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,115,590


1,227,661

Noncontrolling interest

74,397


59,089

Total equity

1,189,987


1,286,750

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,329,975


$ 4,175,674

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax











Three Months Ended


September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Noncash interest
expense -
amortization of debt
issuance costs

2,220

2,384

2,441

2,444

2,555

2,471

2,627

2,455

Change in fair value
of derivatives

(6,545)

(6,960)

(5,470)

(3,309)

(1,042)

1,525

2,726

3,115

Amortization of
intangibles

69

68

66

73

73

77

83

(269)

Impairment of real
estate

5,037

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based
compensation
expense

1,629

2,715

3,799

2,206

3,101

3,849

3,891

3,470

Purchase Price Multiples

as of September 30, 2023

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (2)(3)

Total Estimated
Collections (4)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (5)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (6)

Americas and Australia Core






1996-2012

$ 1,541,896

$ 4,803,591

$ 34,002

312 %

238 %

2013

390,826

912,127

15,613

233 %

211 %

2014

404,117

878,252

23,547

217 %

204 %

2015

443,114

898,799

37,991

203 %

205 %

2016

455,767

1,075,382

68,523

236 %

201 %

2017

532,851

1,196,883

110,646

225 %

193 %

2018

653,975

1,463,965

153,173

224 %

202 %

2019

581,476

1,291,978

200,551

222 %

206 %

2020

435,668

947,163

236,196

217 %

213 %

2021

435,846

774,075

412,428

178 %

191 %

2022

406,082

709,920

502,071

175 %

179 %

2023

475,470

902,639

846,139

190 %

190 %

Subtotal

6,757,088

15,854,774

2,640,880



Americas Insolvency





1996-2012

1,038,223

2,146,670

96

207 %

165 %

2013

227,834

355,733

45

156 %

133 %

2014

148,420

218,770

139

147 %

124 %

2015

63,170

87,980

103

139 %

125 %

2016

91,442

117,770

270

129 %

123 %

2017

275,257

356,365

1,423

129 %

125 %

2018

97,879

136,160

4,288

139 %

127 %

2019

123,077

168,922

24,524

137 %

128 %

2020

62,130

90,853

32,652

146 %

136 %

2021

55,187

73,780

37,820

134 %

136 %

2022

33,442

46,734

36,834

140 %

139 %

2023

71,953

100,452

95,705

140 %

140 %

Subtotal

2,288,014

3,900,189

233,899



Total Americas and Australia

9,045,102

19,754,963

2,874,779



Europe Core






2012

20,409

44,413

-

218 %

187 %

2013

20,334

27,260

1

134 %

119 %

2014 (1)

773,811

2,408,574

354,169

311 %

208 %

2015

411,340

743,660

141,522

181 %

160 %

2016

333,090

573,894

167,256

172 %

167 %

2017

252,174

362,855

107,001

144 %

144 %

2018

341,775

547,194

197,447

160 %

148 %

2019

518,610

822,604

338,588

159 %

152 %

2020

324,119

558,705

259,639

172 %

172 %

2021

412,411

694,192

423,855

168 %

170 %

2022

359,447

580,738

477,450

162 %

162 %

2023

281,356

457,931

429,428

163 %

163 %

Subtotal

4,048,876

7,822,020

2,896,356



Europe Insolvency





2014 (1)

10,876

18,809

-

173 %

129 %

2015

18,973

29,255

53

154 %

139 %

2016

39,338

57,698

1,123

147 %

130 %

2017

39,235

51,677

2,172

132 %

128 %

2018

44,908

52,473

5,713

117 %

123 %

2019

77,218

112,312

23,758

145 %

130 %

2020

105,440

156,926

47,485

149 %

129 %

2021

53,230

71,526

34,563

134 %

134 %

2022

44,604

60,714

47,585

136 %

137 %

2023

32,217

43,946

42,049

136 %

136 %

Subtotal

466,039

655,336

204,501



Total Europe

4,514,915

8,477,356

3,100,857



Total PRA Group

$ 13,560,017

$ 28,232,319

$ 5,975,636





(1)

Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(5)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate.

(6)

The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information

Year-to-date as of September 30, 2023

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Cash Collections
(2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)

Net Finance
Receivables as of
September 30, 2023 (3)

Americas and Australia Core






1996-2012

$ 13,706

$ 8,270

$ 3,589

$ 11,859

$ 8,404

2013

7,709

3,013

3,849

6,862

6,588

2014

8,933

3,839

3,743

7,583

9,136

2015

10,697

6,477

(1,262)

5,216

15,758

2016

18,926

12,877

(2,309)

10,568

22,995

2017

34,496

19,670

(6,655)

13,014

46,567

2018

73,748

30,229

5,437

35,666

87,935

2019

87,979

39,193

(1,760)

37,433

109,991

2020

100,608

44,087

(4,707)

39,380

133,793

2021

108,659

61,425

(36,553)

24,872

216,634

2022

150,050

74,546

(3,079)

71,467

306,568

2023

57,049

37,347

5,898

43,243

461,243

Subtotal

672,560

340,973

(33,809)

307,163

1,425,612

Americas Insolvency






1996-2012

576

189

390

579

-

2013

252

97

156

253

-

2014

349

207

96

304

-

2015

266

90

91

182

54

2016

662

105

312

418

236

2017

4,075

380

1,004

1,385

1,279

2018

10,958

975

(1,130)

(155)

4,091

2019

22,692

2,604

924

3,529

23,037

2020

15,206

3,326

1,162

4,488

28,574

2021

13,433

3,602

906

4,508

31,907

2022

6,715

2,936

645

3,581

29,333

2023

4,760

2,250

2,348

4,596

71,081

Subtotal

79,944

16,761

6,904

23,668

189,592

Total Americas and Australia

752,504

357,734

(26,905)

330,831

1,615,204

Europe Core






2012

531

-

531

531

-

2013

264

-

264

264

-

2014 (1)

81,467

52,042

14,172

66,214

97,030

2015

25,924

12,437

(502)

11,936

70,420

2016

22,350

11,777

(1,094)

10,682

96,465

2017

15,398

5,698

707

6,405

73,062

2018

31,748

11,528

3,374

14,902

130,556

2019

57,349

18,293

13,923

32,216

229,949

2020

43,153

16,725

1,067

17,793

160,547

2021

55,633

25,087

(6,041)

19,045

255,955

2022

64,593

26,164

(230)

25,934

299,256

2023

29,321

11,082

202

11,284

263,039

Subtotal

427,731

190,833

26,373

217,206

1,676,279

Europe Insolvency






2014 (1)

172

-

172

172

-

2015

331

21

250

270

45

2016

1,105

201

362

563

604

2017

3,279

216

648

865

1,986

2018

5,905

544

(130)

414

5,195

2019

13,786

1,983

1,309

3,292

20,822

2020

23,164

3,681

3,414

7,095

42,445

2021

11,068

2,777

302

3,078

29,247

2022

9,171

3,529

(40)

3,489

37,199

2023

1,951

973

625

1,597

31,778

Subtotal

69,932

13,925

6,912

20,835

169,321

Total Europe

497,663

204,758

33,285

238,041

1,845,600

Total PRA Group

$ 1,250,167

$ 562,492

$ 6,380

$ 568,872

$ 3,460,804



(1)

Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of September 30, 2023

Amounts in millions



Cash Collections

Purchase Period

Purchase
Price (3)(4)

1996-2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total

Americas and Australia Core














1996-2012

$ 1,541.9

$ 2,962.4

$ 554.9

$ 412.5

$ 280.3

$ 178.9

$ 118.1

$ 83.8

$ 62.9

$ 41.5

$ 29.9

$ 23.5

$ 13.7

$ 4,762.4

2013

390.8

-

101.6

247.8

194.0

120.8

78.9

56.4

36.9

23.2

16.7

12.5

7.7

896.5

2014

404.1

-

-

92.7

253.4

170.3

114.2

82.2

55.3

31.9

22.3

15.0

8.9

846.2

2015

443.1

-

-

-

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

34.9

19.5

10.7

863.8

2016

455.8

-

-

-

-

138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

74.2

38.4

18.9

967.8

2017

532.9

-

-

-

-

-

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

130.0

76.3

34.5

1075.8

2018

654.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

122.7

361.9

337.7

239.9

146.1

73.7

1282.0

2019

581.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

143.8

349.0

289.8

177.7

88.0

1,048.3

2020

435.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

132.9

284.3

192.0

100.6

709.8

2021

435.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85.0

177.3

108.7

371.0

2022

406.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67.7

150.0

217.7

2023

475.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

56.9

56.9

Subtotal

6,757.3

2,962.4

656.5

753.0

844.7

837.1

860.9

945.0

1,141.5

1,271.8

1,207.0

946.0

672.3

13,098.2

Americas Insolvency














1996-2012

1,038.2

1,021.6

417.3

338.8

208.3

105.3

37.7

8.3

3.9

2.3

1.4

1.1

0.6

2,146.6

2013

227.8

-

52.5

82.6

81.7

63.4

47.8

21.9

2.9

1.3

0.8

0.5

0.3

355.7

2014

148.4

-

-

37.0

50.9

44.3

37.4

28.8

15.8

2.2

1.1

0.7

0.3

218.5

2015

63.2

-

-

-

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.3

0.6

0.3

88.0

2016

91.4

-

-

-

-

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

7.4

1.8

0.7

118.5

2017

275.3

-

-

-

-

-

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.1

355.0

2018

97.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

11.0

131.8

2019

123.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.4

31.4

39.1

37.8

22.7

144.4

2020

62.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.5

16.1

20.4

15.2

58.2

2021

55.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.6

17.9

13.4

35.9

2022

33.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.2

6.7

9.9

2023

72.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.8

4.8

Subtotal

2,288.0

1,021.6

469.8

458.4

344.3

249.8

222.5

207.8

180.9

155.3

147.4

129.4

80.1

3,667.3

Total Americas
and Australia

9,045.3

3,984.0

1,126.3

1,211.4

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.4

1,152.8

1,322.4

1,427.1

1,354.4

1,075.4

752.4

16,765.5

Europe Core














2012

20.4

11.6

9.0

5.6

3.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.4

1.2

1.2

0.9

0.5

40.8

2013

20.3

-

7.1

8.5

2.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.3

24.8

2014 (2)

773.8

-

-

153.2

292.0

246.4

220.8

206.3

172.9

149.8

149.2

122.2

81.5

1,794.3

2015

411.3

-

-

-

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

51.4

40.7

25.9

551.6

2016

333.1

-

-

-

-

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

22.4

404.2

2017

252.2

-

-

-

-

-

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

15.4

229.5

2018

341.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

31.7

335.8

2019

518.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

57.3

442.2

2020

324.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.3

91.7

69.0

43.2

236.2

2021

412.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

48.5

89.9

55.6

194.0

2022

359.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.9

64.6

98.5

2023

281.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

29.3

29.3

Subtotal

4,048.8

11.6

16.1

167.3

343.3

390.6

407.0

443.4

480.1

519.7

614.7

559.7

427.7

4,381.2

Europe Insolvency













2014 (2)

10.9

-

-

-

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.2

17.0

2015

19.0

-

-

-

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.6

0.6

0.3

26.5

2016

39.3

-

-

-

-

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.1

60.2

2017

39.2

-

-

-

-

-

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.3

47.3

2018

44.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

5.9

46.7

2019

77.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

13.8

84.8

2020

105.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.0

34.6

34.1

23.2

97.9

2021

53.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.5

14.4

11.1

31.0

2022

44.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

9.2

13.7

2023

32.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.0

2.0

Subtotal

465.9

-

-

-

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

70.1

427.1

Total Europe

4,514.7

11.6

16.1

167.3

350.6

405.1

429.1

472.2

518.8

578.5

707.7

653.5

497.8

4,808.3

Total PRA Group

$ 13,560.0

$ 3,995.6

$ 1,142.4

$ 1,378.7

$ 1,539.6

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.5

$ 1,625.0

$ 1,841.2

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,062.1

$ 1,728.9

$ 1,250.2

$ 21,573.8



(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.

(2)

Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).

(3)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


LTM

For the Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ (59)

$ 117

Adjustments:



Income tax expense

(8)

37

Foreign exchange gains

(1)

(1)

Interest expense, net

166

131

Other expense

2

1

Depreciation and amortization

14

15

Impairment of real estate

5

-

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15

1

Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected
recoveries

864

806

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 998

$ 1,107

Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of September 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA


LTM

For the Year Ended


September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Borrowings

$ 2,832

$ 2,495

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

998

1,107

Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

2.84

2.25

Investor Contact:
 Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com

News Media Contact:
 Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

SOURCE PRA Group

© 2023 PR Newswire
