PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 ("Q3 2023").

Q3 2023 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases increased 69.9% year-over-year to $311.2 million ; $231.8 million of portfolio purchases in the Americas and Australia, which represents the highest quarterly investment since 2017.

Total cash collections were $419.6 million .

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 were $6.0 billion, growing for the second consecutive quarter.

were $6.0 billion, growing for the second consecutive quarter. Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 58.9%.

of 58.9%. Diluted earnings per share were $(0.31) . This includes a $5.0 million, or $0.10 per share, non-cash impairment charge associated with the Company's decision to cease call center operations at one of its owned regional offices in the U.S.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.84x.

for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.84x. Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2023 was $1.3 billion, comprised of $277.8 million based on current ERC and $1.1 billion of additional availability subject to debt covenants, including advance rates.























Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ (12,262)

$ 24,732

$ (74,695)

$ 101,188 Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.31)

$ 0.63

$ (1.91)

$ 2.52



















"I am highly encouraged by the scope and intensity of our initiatives to optimize our U.S. business, which expanded and accelerated through the third quarter," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Total portfolio purchases of $311 million in the quarter were up 70% year-over-year, representing one of the highest buying quarters in our history, and were accompanied by improved pricing that reflects current market conditions. Cash collections exceeded expectations, led by operational results in Brazil and Europe, as well as modest overperformance in the U.S. In addition, operating expenses remained carefully controlled. These developments, alongside the tailwind of a continuation of increased portfolio supply in the U.S. and our strong and diversified positioning across markets in Europe, provide a strong framework to deliver significantly improved results in 2024."

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 223,714

$ 220,886

$ 227,960

$ 205,619

$ 225,775 Americas Insolvency

27,809

26,384

25,751

27,971

31,911 Europe Core

144,402

149,324

134,005

134,016

132,072 Europe Insolvency

23,639

22,725

23,568

24,051

22,586 Total Cash Collections

$ 419,564

$ 419,319

$ 411,284

$ 391,657

$ 412,344

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2023













2022 ($ in thousands)

Q3













Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 223,714













$ 227,432 Americas Insolvency

27,809













31,900 Europe Core

144,402













140,472 Europe Insolvency

23,639













24,315 Total Cash Collections

$ 419,564













$ 424,119























Total cash collections in Q3 2023 increased 1.8% (or decreased 1.1% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $419.6 million compared to $412.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022"). The increase was primarily due to an increase in collections in Brazil and Europe . For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, cash collections decreased $87.2 million compared to the same period last year.

Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2023 was $212.1 million compared to $234.2 million in Q3 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total portfolio revenue was $568.9 million compared to $722.2 million in the same period last year due to lower portfolio purchases in 2021 and 2022.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q3 2023 decreased by $0.6 million, or 0.4%, to $173.4 million compared to $174.0 million in Q3 2022. This included a $5.0 million non-cash impairment charge associated with the Company's previously announced decision to cease call center operations at one of its owned regional offices in the U.S. Excluding this non-cash impairment charge, operating expenses would have been $168.4 million .

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, operating expenses increased by $9.0 million to $526.2 million, compared to $517.2 million in the same period last year.

The effective tax benefit rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 20.1%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $311.2 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2023, an increase of 69.9% compared to Q3 2022.

At the end of Q3 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $538 .0 million, comprised of $356 .4 million in the Americas and Australia and $181 .6 million in Europe.

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts are based on sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales and are dependent on actual delivery compared to these estimates. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary and are often less than the maximum amounts.

Portfolio Purchase Source

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 187,554

$ 171,440

$ 116,867

$ 118,581

$ 100,780 Americas Insolvency

44,279

12,189

15,701

8,967

8,988 Europe Core

60,628

136,834

90,454

140,011

59,426 Europe Insolvency

18,722

7,296

7,203

20,535

13,910 Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 311,183

$ 327,759

$ 230,225

$ 288,094

$ 183,104























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 6, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 7678442 until November 13, 2023 .

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia . With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 189,960

$ 185,853

$ 562,492

$ 587,394 Changes in expected recoveries 22,156

48,336

6,380

134,817 Total portfolio revenue 212,116

234,189

568,872

722,211 Other revenue 4,314

10,618

12,264

21,463 Total revenues 216,430

244,807

581,136

743,674 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 69,517

70,382

217,708

215,615 Legal collection fees 9,839

8,963

28,228

29,390 Legal collection costs 20,761

23,391

66,228

57,694 Agency fees 19,436

15,160

54,491

47,374 Outside fees and services 18,858

24,618

62,064

71,489 Communication 9,881

9,951

30,525

32,062 Rent and occupancy 4,426

4,669

13,193

14,289 Depreciation and amortization 3,273

3,741

10,344

11,384 Impairment of real estate 5,037

-

5,037

- Other operating expenses 12,356

13,144

38,355

37,885 Total operating expenses 173,384

174,019

526,173

517,182 Income from operations 43,046

70,788

54,963

226,492 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (49,473)

(32,455)

(130,778)

(95,765) Foreign exchange gain, net 564

4

984

791 Other (500)

(83)

(1,380)

(754) Income/(loss) before income taxes (6,363)

38,254

(76,211)

130,764 Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,788

11,072

(15,317)

29,828 Net income/(loss) (8,151)

27,182

(60,894)

100,936 Adjustment for net income/(loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,111

2,450

13,801

(252) Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA

Group, Inc. $ (12,262)

$ 24,732

$ (74,695)

$ 101,188 Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA

Group, Inc.:













Basic $ (0.31)

$ 0.63

$ (1.91)

$ 2.54 Diluted $ (0.31)

$ 0.63

$ (1.91)

$ 2.52 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 39,242

39,018

39,155

39,858 Diluted 39,242

39,170

39,155

40,125

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,172

$ 83,376 Investments 74,729

79,948 Finance receivables, net 3,460,804

3,295,008 Income taxes receivable 38,695

31,774 Deferred tax assets, net 55,493

56,908 Right-of-use assets 47,156

54,506 Property and equipment, net 38,562

51,645 Goodwill 412,513

435,921 Other assets 96,851

86,588 Total assets $ 4,329,975

$ 4,175,674 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,159

$ 7,329 Accrued expenses 106,391

111,395 Income taxes payable 15,946

25,693 Deferred tax liabilities, net 14,185

42,918 Lease liabilities 51,658

59,384 Interest-bearing deposits 100,505

112,992 Borrowings 2,832,225

2,494,858 Other liabilities 12,919

34,355 Total liabilities 3,139,988

2,888,924 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and

outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,243 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2023; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 392

390 Additional paid-in capital 4,157

2,172 Retained earnings 1,498,330

1,573,025 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (387,289)

(347,926) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,115,590

1,227,661 Noncontrolling interest 74,397

59,089 Total equity 1,189,987

1,286,750 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,329,975

$ 4,175,674

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Noncash interest

expense -

amortization of debt

issuance costs 2,220 2,384 2,441 2,444 2,555 2,471 2,627 2,455 Change in fair value

of derivatives (6,545) (6,960) (5,470) (3,309) (1,042) 1,525 2,726 3,115 Amortization of

intangibles 69 68 66 73 73 77 83 (269) Impairment of real

estate 5,037 - - - - - - - Stock-based

compensation

expense 1,629 2,715 3,799 2,206 3,101 3,849 3,891 3,470

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2023 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (5) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (6) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 1,541,896 $ 4,803,591 $ 34,002 312 % 238 % 2013 390,826 912,127 15,613 233 % 211 % 2014 404,117 878,252 23,547 217 % 204 % 2015 443,114 898,799 37,991 203 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,075,382 68,523 236 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,196,883 110,646 225 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,463,965 153,173 224 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,291,978 200,551 222 % 206 % 2020 435,668 947,163 236,196 217 % 213 % 2021 435,846 774,075 412,428 178 % 191 % 2022 406,082 709,920 502,071 175 % 179 % 2023 475,470 902,639 846,139 190 % 190 % Subtotal 6,757,088 15,854,774 2,640,880



Americas Insolvency







1996-2012 1,038,223 2,146,670 96 207 % 165 % 2013 227,834 355,733 45 156 % 133 % 2014 148,420 218,770 139 147 % 124 % 2015 63,170 87,980 103 139 % 125 % 2016 91,442 117,770 270 129 % 123 % 2017 275,257 356,365 1,423 129 % 125 % 2018 97,879 136,160 4,288 139 % 127 % 2019 123,077 168,922 24,524 137 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,853 32,652 146 % 136 % 2021 55,187 73,780 37,820 134 % 136 % 2022 33,442 46,734 36,834 140 % 139 % 2023 71,953 100,452 95,705 140 % 140 % Subtotal 2,288,014 3,900,189 233,899



Total Americas and Australia 9,045,102 19,754,963 2,874,779



Europe Core









2012 20,409 44,413 - 218 % 187 % 2013 20,334 27,260 1 134 % 119 % 2014 (1) 773,811 2,408,574 354,169 311 % 208 % 2015 411,340 743,660 141,522 181 % 160 % 2016 333,090 573,894 167,256 172 % 167 % 2017 252,174 362,855 107,001 144 % 144 % 2018 341,775 547,194 197,447 160 % 148 % 2019 518,610 822,604 338,588 159 % 152 % 2020 324,119 558,705 259,639 172 % 172 % 2021 412,411 694,192 423,855 168 % 170 % 2022 359,447 580,738 477,450 162 % 162 % 2023 281,356 457,931 429,428 163 % 163 % Subtotal 4,048,876 7,822,020 2,896,356



Europe Insolvency







2014 (1) 10,876 18,809 - 173 % 129 % 2015 18,973 29,255 53 154 % 139 % 2016 39,338 57,698 1,123 147 % 130 % 2017 39,235 51,677 2,172 132 % 128 % 2018 44,908 52,473 5,713 117 % 123 % 2019 77,218 112,312 23,758 145 % 130 % 2020 105,440 156,926 47,485 149 % 129 % 2021 53,230 71,526 34,563 134 % 134 % 2022 44,604 60,714 47,585 136 % 137 % 2023 32,217 43,946 42,049 136 % 136 % Subtotal 466,039 655,336 204,501



Total Europe 4,514,915 8,477,356 3,100,857



Total PRA Group $ 13,560,017 $ 28,232,319 $ 5,975,636









(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate. (6) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of September 30, 2023 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections

(2) Portfolio

Income (2) Change in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

September 30, 2023 (3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 13,706 $ 8,270 $ 3,589 $ 11,859 $ 8,404 2013 7,709 3,013 3,849 6,862 6,588 2014 8,933 3,839 3,743 7,583 9,136 2015 10,697 6,477 (1,262) 5,216 15,758 2016 18,926 12,877 (2,309) 10,568 22,995 2017 34,496 19,670 (6,655) 13,014 46,567 2018 73,748 30,229 5,437 35,666 87,935 2019 87,979 39,193 (1,760) 37,433 109,991 2020 100,608 44,087 (4,707) 39,380 133,793 2021 108,659 61,425 (36,553) 24,872 216,634 2022 150,050 74,546 (3,079) 71,467 306,568 2023 57,049 37,347 5,898 43,243 461,243 Subtotal 672,560 340,973 (33,809) 307,163 1,425,612 Americas Insolvency









1996-2012 576 189 390 579 - 2013 252 97 156 253 - 2014 349 207 96 304 - 2015 266 90 91 182 54 2016 662 105 312 418 236 2017 4,075 380 1,004 1,385 1,279 2018 10,958 975 (1,130) (155) 4,091 2019 22,692 2,604 924 3,529 23,037 2020 15,206 3,326 1,162 4,488 28,574 2021 13,433 3,602 906 4,508 31,907 2022 6,715 2,936 645 3,581 29,333 2023 4,760 2,250 2,348 4,596 71,081 Subtotal 79,944 16,761 6,904 23,668 189,592 Total Americas and Australia 752,504 357,734 (26,905) 330,831 1,615,204 Europe Core









2012 531 - 531 531 - 2013 264 - 264 264 - 2014 (1) 81,467 52,042 14,172 66,214 97,030 2015 25,924 12,437 (502) 11,936 70,420 2016 22,350 11,777 (1,094) 10,682 96,465 2017 15,398 5,698 707 6,405 73,062 2018 31,748 11,528 3,374 14,902 130,556 2019 57,349 18,293 13,923 32,216 229,949 2020 43,153 16,725 1,067 17,793 160,547 2021 55,633 25,087 (6,041) 19,045 255,955 2022 64,593 26,164 (230) 25,934 299,256 2023 29,321 11,082 202 11,284 263,039 Subtotal 427,731 190,833 26,373 217,206 1,676,279 Europe Insolvency









2014 (1) 172 - 172 172 - 2015 331 21 250 270 45 2016 1,105 201 362 563 604 2017 3,279 216 648 865 1,986 2018 5,905 544 (130) 414 5,195 2019 13,786 1,983 1,309 3,292 20,822 2020 23,164 3,681 3,414 7,095 42,445 2021 11,068 2,777 302 3,078 29,247 2022 9,171 3,529 (40) 3,489 37,199 2023 1,951 973 625 1,597 31,778 Subtotal 69,932 13,925 6,912 20,835 169,321 Total Europe 497,663 204,758 33,285 238,041 1,845,600 Total PRA Group $ 1,250,167 $ 562,492 $ 6,380 $ 568,872 $ 3,460,804





(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of September 30, 2023 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (3)(4) 1996-2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2012 $ 1,541.9 $ 2,962.4 $ 554.9 $ 412.5 $ 280.3 $ 178.9 $ 118.1 $ 83.8 $ 62.9 $ 41.5 $ 29.9 $ 23.5 $ 13.7 $ 4,762.4 2013 390.8 - 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 16.7 12.5 7.7 896.5 2014 404.1 - - 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 15.0 8.9 846.2 2015 443.1 - - - 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 10.7 863.8 2016 455.8 - - - - 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 18.9 967.8 2017 532.9 - - - - - 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 34.5 1075.8 2018 654.0 - - - - - - 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 73.7 1282.0 2019 581.5 - - - - - - - 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 88.0 1,048.3 2020 435.7 - - - - - - - - 132.9 284.3 192.0 100.6 709.8 2021 435.8 - - - - - - - - - 85.0 177.3 108.7 371.0 2022 406.2 - - - - - - - - - - 67.7 150.0 217.7 2023 475.5 - - - - - - - - - - - 56.9 56.9 Subtotal 6,757.3 2,962.4 656.5 753.0 844.7 837.1 860.9 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.8 1,207.0 946.0 672.3 13,098.2 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2012 1,038.2 1,021.6 417.3 338.8 208.3 105.3 37.7 8.3 3.9 2.3 1.4 1.1 0.6 2,146.6 2013 227.8 - 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.3 355.7 2014 148.4 - - 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.3 218.5 2015 63.2 - - - 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 88.0 2016 91.4 - - - - 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.7 118.5 2017 275.3 - - - - - 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.1 355.0 2018 97.9 - - - - - - 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 11.0 131.8 2019 123.1 - - - - - - - 13.4 31.4 39.1 37.8 22.7 144.4 2020 62.1 - - - - - - - - 6.5 16.1 20.4 15.2 58.2 2021 55.2 - - - - - - - - - 4.6 17.9 13.4 35.9 2022 33.4 - - - - - - - - - - 3.2 6.7 9.9 2023 72.0 - - - - - - - - - - - 4.8 4.8 Subtotal 2,288.0 1,021.6 469.8 458.4 344.3 249.8 222.5 207.8 180.9 155.3 147.4 129.4 80.1 3,667.3 Total Americas

and Australia 9,045.3 3,984.0 1,126.3 1,211.4 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.4 1,152.8 1,322.4 1,427.1 1,354.4 1,075.4 752.4 16,765.5 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.4 1.2 1.2 0.9 0.5 40.8 2013 20.3 - 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.3 24.8 2014 (2) 773.8 - - 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 122.2 81.5 1,794.3 2015 411.3 - - - 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 25.9 551.6 2016 333.1 - - - - 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 22.4 404.2 2017 252.2 - - - - - 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 15.4 229.5 2018 341.8 - - - - - - 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 31.7 335.8 2019 518.6 - - - - - - - 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 57.3 442.2 2020 324.1 - - - - - - - - 32.3 91.7 69.0 43.2 236.2 2021 412.4 - - - - - - - - - 48.5 89.9 55.6 194.0 2022 359.4 - - - - - - - - - - 33.9 64.6 98.5 2023 281.4 - - - - - - - - - - - 29.3 29.3 Subtotal 4,048.8 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 614.7 559.7 427.7 4,381.2 Europe Insolvency























2014 (2) 10.9 - - - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 17.0 2015 19.0 - - - 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.3 26.5 2016 39.3 - - - - 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.1 60.2 2017 39.2 - - - - - 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.3 47.3 2018 44.9 - - - - - - 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 5.9 46.7 2019 77.2 - - - - - - - 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 13.8 84.8 2020 105.4 - - - - - - - - 6.0 34.6 34.1 23.2 97.9 2021 53.2 - - - - - - - - - 5.5 14.4 11.1 31.0 2022 44.6 - - - - - - - - - - 4.5 9.2 13.7 2023 32.2 - - - - - - - - - - - 2.0 2.0 Subtotal 465.9 - - - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 70.1 427.1 Total Europe 4,514.7 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.8 578.5 707.7 653.5 497.8 4,808.3 Total PRA Group $ 13,560.0 $ 3,995.6 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.7 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.5 $ 1,625.0 $ 1,841.2 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,062.1 $ 1,728.9 $ 1,250.2 $ 21,573.8





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (3) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (59) $ 117 Adjustments:



Income tax expense (8) 37 Foreign exchange gains (1) (1) Interest expense, net 166 131 Other expense 2 1 Depreciation and amortization 14 15 Impairment of real estate 5 - Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15 1 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected

recoveries 864 806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 998 $ 1,107

Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of September 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM For the Year Ended

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Borrowings $ 2,832 $ 2,495 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 998 1,107 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.84 2.25

