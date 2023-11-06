PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 ("Q3 2023").
Q3 2023 Highlights
- Total portfolio purchases increased 69.9% year-over-year to $311.2 million ; $231.8 million of portfolio purchases in the Americas and Australia, which represents the highest quarterly investment since 2017.
- Total cash collections were $419.6 million .
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 were $6.0 billion, growing for the second consecutive quarter.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.9%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $(0.31) . This includes a $5.0 million, or $0.10 per share, non-cash impairment charge associated with the Company's decision to cease call center operations at one of its owned regional offices in the U.S.
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.84x.
- Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2023 was $1.3 billion, comprised of $277.8 million based on current ERC and $1.1 billion of additional availability subject to debt covenants, including advance rates.
Three Months Ended Sept 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ (12,262)
$ 24,732
$ (74,695)
$ 101,188
Diluted earnings per share
$ (0.31)
$ 0.63
$ (1.91)
$ 2.52
"I am highly encouraged by the scope and intensity of our initiatives to optimize our U.S. business, which expanded and accelerated through the third quarter," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Total portfolio purchases of $311 million in the quarter were up 70% year-over-year, representing one of the highest buying quarters in our history, and were accompanied by improved pricing that reflects current market conditions. Cash collections exceeded expectations, led by operational results in Brazil and Europe, as well as modest overperformance in the U.S. In addition, operating expenses remained carefully controlled. These developments, alongside the tailwind of a continuation of increased portfolio supply in the U.S. and our strong and diversified positioning across markets in Europe, provide a strong framework to deliver significantly improved results in 2024."
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
3.
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Americas and Australia Core
$ 223,714
$ 220,886
$ 227,960
$ 205,619
$ 225,775
Americas Insolvency
27,809
26,384
25,751
27,971
31,911
Europe Core
144,402
149,324
134,005
134,016
132,072
Europe Insolvency
23,639
22,725
23,568
24,051
22,586
Total Cash Collections
$ 419,564
$ 419,319
$ 411,284
$ 391,657
$ 412,344
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency-Adjusted
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Q3
Q3
Americas and Australia Core
$ 223,714
$ 227,432
Americas Insolvency
27,809
31,900
Europe Core
144,402
140,472
Europe Insolvency
23,639
24,315
Total Cash Collections
$ 419,564
$ 424,119
- Total cash collections in Q3 2023 increased 1.8% (or decreased 1.1% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $419.6 million compared to $412.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022"). The increase was primarily due to an increase in collections in Brazil and Europe . For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, cash collections decreased $87.2 million compared to the same period last year.
- Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2023 was $212.1 million compared to $234.2 million in Q3 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total portfolio revenue was $568.9 million compared to $722.2 million in the same period last year due to lower portfolio purchases in 2021 and 2022.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q3 2023 decreased by $0.6 million, or 0.4%, to $173.4 million compared to $174.0 million in Q3 2022. This included a $5.0 million non-cash impairment charge associated with the Company's previously announced decision to cease call center operations at one of its owned regional offices in the U.S. Excluding this non-cash impairment charge, operating expenses would have been $168.4 million .
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, operating expenses increased by $9.0 million to $526.2 million, compared to $517.2 million in the same period last year.
- The effective tax benefit rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 20.1%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $311.2 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2023, an increase of 69.9% compared to Q3 2022.
- At the end of Q3 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $538 .0 million, comprised of $356 .4 million in the Americas and Australia and $181 .6 million in Europe.
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts are based on sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales and are dependent on actual delivery compared to these estimates. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary and are often less than the maximum amounts.
Portfolio Purchase Source
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Americas and Australia Core
$ 187,554
$ 171,440
$ 116,867
$ 118,581
$ 100,780
Americas Insolvency
44,279
12,189
15,701
8,967
8,988
Europe Core
60,628
136,834
90,454
140,011
59,426
Europe Insolvency
18,722
7,296
7,203
20,535
13,910
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$ 311,183
$ 327,759
$ 230,225
$ 288,094
$ 183,104
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 6, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 7678442 until November 13, 2023 .
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia . With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 189,960
$ 185,853
$ 562,492
$ 587,394
Changes in expected recoveries
22,156
48,336
6,380
134,817
Total portfolio revenue
212,116
234,189
568,872
722,211
Other revenue
4,314
10,618
12,264
21,463
Total revenues
216,430
244,807
581,136
743,674
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
69,517
70,382
217,708
215,615
Legal collection fees
9,839
8,963
28,228
29,390
Legal collection costs
20,761
23,391
66,228
57,694
Agency fees
19,436
15,160
54,491
47,374
Outside fees and services
18,858
24,618
62,064
71,489
Communication
9,881
9,951
30,525
32,062
Rent and occupancy
4,426
4,669
13,193
14,289
Depreciation and amortization
3,273
3,741
10,344
11,384
Impairment of real estate
5,037
-
5,037
-
Other operating expenses
12,356
13,144
38,355
37,885
Total operating expenses
173,384
174,019
526,173
517,182
Income from operations
43,046
70,788
54,963
226,492
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(49,473)
(32,455)
(130,778)
(95,765)
Foreign exchange gain, net
564
4
984
791
Other
(500)
(83)
(1,380)
(754)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
(6,363)
38,254
(76,211)
130,764
Income tax expense/(benefit)
1,788
11,072
(15,317)
29,828
Net income/(loss)
(8,151)
27,182
(60,894)
100,936
Adjustment for net income/(loss)
4,111
2,450
13,801
(252)
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA
$ (12,262)
$ 24,732
$ (74,695)
$ 101,188
Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA
Basic
$ (0.31)
$ 0.63
$ (1.91)
$ 2.54
Diluted
$ (0.31)
$ 0.63
$ (1.91)
$ 2.52
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
39,242
39,018
39,155
39,858
Diluted
39,242
39,170
39,155
40,125
PRA Group, Inc.
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 105,172
$ 83,376
Investments
74,729
79,948
Finance receivables, net
3,460,804
3,295,008
Income taxes receivable
38,695
31,774
Deferred tax assets, net
55,493
56,908
Right-of-use assets
47,156
54,506
Property and equipment, net
38,562
51,645
Goodwill
412,513
435,921
Other assets
96,851
86,588
Total assets
$ 4,329,975
$ 4,175,674
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 6,159
$ 7,329
Accrued expenses
106,391
111,395
Income taxes payable
15,946
25,693
Deferred tax liabilities, net
14,185
42,918
Lease liabilities
51,658
59,384
Interest-bearing deposits
100,505
112,992
Borrowings
2,832,225
2,494,858
Other liabilities
12,919
34,355
Total liabilities
3,139,988
2,888,924
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,243 shares issued
392
390
Additional paid-in capital
4,157
2,172
Retained earnings
1,498,330
1,573,025
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(387,289)
(347,926)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,115,590
1,227,661
Noncontrolling interest
74,397
59,089
Total equity
1,189,987
1,286,750
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,329,975
$ 4,175,674
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Noncash interest
2,220
2,384
2,441
2,444
2,555
2,471
2,627
2,455
Change in fair value
(6,545)
(6,960)
(5,470)
(3,309)
(1,042)
1,525
2,726
3,115
Amortization of
69
68
66
73
73
77
83
(269)
Impairment of real
5,037
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based
1,629
2,715
3,799
2,206
3,101
3,849
3,891
3,470
Purchase Price Multiples
as of September 30, 2023
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (2)(3)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2012
$ 1,541,896
$ 4,803,591
$ 34,002
312 %
238 %
2013
390,826
912,127
15,613
233 %
211 %
2014
404,117
878,252
23,547
217 %
204 %
2015
443,114
898,799
37,991
203 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,075,382
68,523
236 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,196,883
110,646
225 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,463,965
153,173
224 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,291,978
200,551
222 %
206 %
2020
435,668
947,163
236,196
217 %
213 %
2021
435,846
774,075
412,428
178 %
191 %
2022
406,082
709,920
502,071
175 %
179 %
2023
475,470
902,639
846,139
190 %
190 %
Subtotal
6,757,088
15,854,774
2,640,880
Americas Insolvency
1996-2012
1,038,223
2,146,670
96
207 %
165 %
2013
227,834
355,733
45
156 %
133 %
2014
148,420
218,770
139
147 %
124 %
2015
63,170
87,980
103
139 %
125 %
2016
91,442
117,770
270
129 %
123 %
2017
275,257
356,365
1,423
129 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,160
4,288
139 %
127 %
2019
123,077
168,922
24,524
137 %
128 %
2020
62,130
90,853
32,652
146 %
136 %
2021
55,187
73,780
37,820
134 %
136 %
2022
33,442
46,734
36,834
140 %
139 %
2023
71,953
100,452
95,705
140 %
140 %
Subtotal
2,288,014
3,900,189
233,899
Total Americas and Australia
9,045,102
19,754,963
2,874,779
Europe Core
2012
20,409
|
44,413
-
218 %
187 %
2013
20,334
27,260
1
134 %
119 %
2014 (1)
773,811
2,408,574
354,169
311 %
208 %
2015
411,340
743,660
141,522
181 %
160 %
2016
333,090
573,894
167,256
172 %
167 %
2017
252,174
362,855
107,001
144 %
144 %
2018
341,775
547,194
197,447
160 %
148 %
2019
518,610
822,604
338,588
159 %
152 %
2020
324,119
558,705
259,639
172 %
172 %
2021
412,411
694,192
423,855
168 %
170 %
2022
359,447
580,738
477,450
162 %
162 %
2023
281,356
457,931
429,428
163 %
163 %
Subtotal
4,048,876
7,822,020
2,896,356
Europe Insolvency
2014 (1)
10,876
18,809
-
173 %
129 %
2015
18,973
29,255
53
154 %
139 %
2016
39,338
57,698
1,123
147 %
130 %
2017
39,235
51,677
2,172
132 %
128 %
2018
44,908
52,473
5,713
117 %
123 %
2019
77,218
112,312
23,758
145 %
130 %
2020
105,440
156,926
47,485
149 %
129 %
2021
53,230
71,526
34,563
134 %
134 %
2022
44,604
60,714
47,585
136 %
137 %
2023
32,217
43,946
42,049
136 %
136 %
Subtotal
466,039
655,336
204,501
Total Europe
4,514,915
8,477,356
3,100,857
Total PRA Group
$ 13,560,017
$ 28,232,319
$ 5,975,636
(1)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(5)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate.
(6)
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information
Year-to-date as of September 30, 2023
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Cash Collections
Portfolio
Change in
Total Portfolio
Net Finance
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2012
$ 13,706
$ 8,270
$ 3,589
$ 11,859
$ 8,404
2013
7,709
3,013
3,849
6,862
6,588
2014
8,933
3,839
3,743
7,583
9,136
2015
10,697
6,477
(1,262)
5,216
15,758
2016
18,926
12,877
(2,309)
10,568
22,995
2017
34,496
19,670
(6,655)
13,014
46,567
2018
73,748
30,229
5,437
35,666
87,935
2019
87,979
39,193
(1,760)
37,433
109,991
2020
100,608
44,087
(4,707)
39,380
133,793
2021
108,659
61,425
(36,553)
24,872
216,634
2022
150,050
74,546
(3,079)
71,467
306,568
2023
57,049
37,347
5,898
43,243
461,243
Subtotal
672,560
340,973
(33,809)
307,163
1,425,612
Americas Insolvency
1996-2012
576
189
390
579
-
2013
252
97
156
253
-
2014
349
207
96
304
-
2015
266
90
91
182
54
2016
662
105
312
418
236
2017
4,075
380
1,004
1,385
1,279
2018
10,958
975
(1,130)
(155)
4,091
2019
22,692
2,604
924
3,529
23,037
2020
15,206
3,326
1,162
4,488
28,574
2021
13,433
3,602
906
4,508
31,907
2022
6,715
2,936
645
3,581
29,333
2023
4,760
2,250
2,348
4,596
71,081
Subtotal
79,944
16,761
6,904
23,668
189,592
Total Americas and Australia
752,504
357,734
(26,905)
330,831
1,615,204
Europe Core
2012
531
-
531
531
-
2013
264
-
264
264
-
2014 (1)
81,467
52,042
14,172
66,214
97,030
2015
25,924
12,437
(502)
11,936
70,420
2016
22,350
11,777
(1,094)
10,682
96,465
2017
15,398
5,698
707
6,405
73,062
2018
31,748
11,528
3,374
14,902
130,556
2019
57,349
18,293
13,923
32,216
229,949
2020
43,153
16,725
1,067
17,793
160,547
2021
55,633
25,087
(6,041)
19,045
255,955
2022
64,593
26,164
(230)
25,934
299,256
2023
29,321
11,082
202
11,284
263,039
Subtotal
427,731
190,833
26,373
217,206
1,676,279
Europe Insolvency
2014 (1)
172
-
172
172
-
2015
331
21
250
270
45
2016
1,105
201
362
563
604
2017
3,279
216
648
865
1,986
2018
5,905
544
(130)
414
5,195
2019
13,786
1,983
1,309
3,292
20,822
2020
23,164
3,681
3,414
7,095
42,445
2021
11,068
2,777
302
3,078
29,247
2022
9,171
3,529
(40)
3,489
37,199
2023
1,951
973
625
1,597
31,778
Subtotal
69,932
13,925
6,912
20,835
169,321
Total Europe
497,663
204,758
33,285
238,041
1,845,600
Total PRA Group
$ 1,250,167
$ 562,492
$ 6,380
$ 568,872
$ 3,460,804
(1)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of September 30, 2023
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
1996-2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2012
$ 1,541.9
$ 2,962.4
$ 554.9
$ 412.5
$ 280.3
$ 178.9
$ 118.1
$ 83.8
$ 62.9
$ 41.5
$ 29.9
$ 23.5
$ 13.7
$ 4,762.4
2013
390.8
-
101.6
247.8
194.0
120.8
78.9
56.4
36.9
23.2
16.7
12.5
7.7
896.5
2014
404.1
-
-
92.7
253.4
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
22.3
15.0
8.9
846.2
2015
443.1
-
-
-
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
19.5
10.7
863.8
2016
455.8
-
-
-
-
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
38.4
18.9
967.8
2017
532.9
-
-
-
-
-
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
76.3
34.5
1075.8
2018
654.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
146.1
73.7
1282.0
2019
581.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
143.8
349.0
289.8
177.7
88.0
1,048.3
2020
435.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
132.9
284.3
192.0
100.6
709.8
2021
435.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85.0
177.3
108.7
371.0
2022
406.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67.7
150.0
217.7
2023
475.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
56.9
56.9
Subtotal
6,757.3
2,962.4
656.5
753.0
844.7
837.1
860.9
945.0
1,141.5
1,271.8
1,207.0
946.0
672.3
13,098.2
Americas Insolvency
1996-2012
1,038.2
1,021.6
417.3
338.8
208.3
105.3
37.7
8.3
3.9
2.3
1.4
1.1
0.6
2,146.6
2013
227.8
-
52.5
82.6
81.7
63.4
47.8
21.9
2.9
1.3
0.8
0.5
0.3
355.7
2014
148.4
-
-
37.0
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
1.1
0.7
0.3
218.5
2015
63.2
-
-
-
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.6
0.3
88.0
2016
91.4
-
-
-
-
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.8
0.7
118.5
2017
275.3
-
-
-
-
-
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
20.8
4.1
355.0
2018
97.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
24.6
11.0
131.8
2019
123.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13.4
31.4
39.1
37.8
22.7
144.4
2020
62.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
16.1
20.4
15.2
58.2
2021
55.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.6
17.9
13.4
35.9
2022
33.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.2
6.7
9.9
2023
72.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.8
4.8
Subtotal
2,288.0
1,021.6
469.8
458.4
344.3
249.8
222.5
207.8
180.9
155.3
147.4
129.4
80.1
3,667.3
Total Americas
9,045.3
3,984.0
1,126.3
1,211.4
1,189.0
1,086.9
1,083.4
1,152.8
1,322.4
1,427.1
1,354.4
1,075.4
752.4
16,765.5
Europe Core
2012
20.4
11.6
9.0
5.6
3.2
2.2
2.0
2.0
1.4
1.2
1.2
0.9
0.5
40.8
2013
20.3
-
7.1
8.5
2.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.3
24.8
2014 (2)
773.8
-
-
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
149.2
122.2
81.5
1,794.3
2015
411.3
-
-
-
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
40.7
25.9
551.6
2016
333.1
-
-
-
-
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
36.9
22.4
404.2
2017
252.2
-
-
-
-
-
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
25.2
15.4
229.5
2018
341.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
24.3
88.7
71.3
69.1
50.7
31.7
335.8
2019
518.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
125.7
121.4
89.8
57.3
442.2
2020
324.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32.3
91.7
69.0
43.2
236.2
2021
412.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.5
89.9
55.6
194.0
2022
359.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33.9
64.6
98.5
2023
281.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
29.3
29.3
Subtotal
4,048.8
11.6
16.1
167.3
343.3
390.6
407.0
443.4
480.1
519.7
614.7
559.7
427.7
4,381.2
Europe Insolvency
2014 (2)
10.9
-
-
-
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.2
17.0
2015
19.0
-
-
-
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.6
0.3
26.5
2016
39.3
-
-
-
-
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
2.7
1.1
60.2
2017
39.2
-
-
-
-
-
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
6.5
3.3
47.3
2018
44.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
9.8
5.9
46.7
2019
77.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.0
21.1
23.9
21.0
13.8
84.8
2020
105.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.0
34.6
34.1
23.2
97.9
2021
53.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
14.4
11.1
31.0
2022
44.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
9.2
13.7
2023
32.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.0
2.0
Subtotal
465.9
-
-
-
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.7
58.8
93.0
93.8
70.1
427.1
Total Europe
4,514.7
11.6
16.1
167.3
350.6
405.1
429.1
472.2
518.8
578.5
707.7
653.5
497.8
4,808.3
Total PRA Group
$ 13,560.0
$ 3,995.6
$ 1,142.4
$ 1,378.7
$ 1,539.6
$ 1,492.0
$ 1,512.5
$ 1,625.0
$ 1,841.2
$ 2,005.6
$ 2,062.1
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,250.2
$ 21,573.8
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
(3)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ (59)
$ 117
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
(8)
37
Foreign exchange gains
(1)
(1)
Interest expense, net
166
131
Other expense
2
1
Depreciation and amortization
14
15
Impairment of real estate
5
-
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15
1
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected
864
806
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 998
$ 1,107
Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of September 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions):
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
LTM
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Borrowings
$ 2,832
$ 2,495
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
998
1,107
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
2.84
2.25
Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com
SOURCE PRA Group