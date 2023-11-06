Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Increases 2023 Full Year Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023.

The financial information herein is from continuing operations and comparisons are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues of $560.3 million, an increase of 13.7%

Gross margin of 16.4%, an increase from 16.1%

Net Income of $39.4 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, an increase of 28% and 25%, respectively

EBITDA (1) of $71.2 million, an increase of 15.7%

of $71.2 million, an increase of 15.7% Cash flows from operations totaled $331.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $409.4 million at September 30, 2023

Backlog at September 30, 2023 was $2.01 billion, an increase of 42% over December 31, 2022

Combined backlog(2) at September 30, 2023 was $2.39 billion, an increase of 41% over December 31, 2022

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income from Continuing Operations, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding acquisition related costs. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA From Continuing Operations Reconciliation" sections below for more information. (2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $375.2 million and $275.0 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"In the third quarter, we surpassed our internal projections by delivering diluted EPS of $1.26, a 25% increase from the corresponding period last year. As a result, we are raising our diluted EPS guidance to $4.10 to $4.23 from $4.00 to $4.20 . Our quarter-end backlog of over $2 billion, a 42% increase from year-end 2022 levels, supports our expectation for continued momentum in 2024. We had another excellent quarter for cash flow generation, bringing our year to date cash flow from operations to $331 million . We remain very well positioned to grow the business through both organic initiatives and acquisitions," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer.

"The drivers of multi-year profitability growth across each of our business segments remain strong. Our E-Infrastructure Solutions backlog of $891 million at quarter end reflects a 48% increase from year-end 2022 levels. The next generation manufacturing and data center markets remain extremely active, and our large projects in the Southeast are on track and executing well. We did, however, se e a slight decline in revenue and margins due to delays of new project starts and the continued softness in e-commerce and small warehouse markets in the Northeast. Transportation Solutions had an excellent quarter, with revenue growth of 23% and operating margin expansion of 130 basis points. We are seeing broad-based demand across our Transportation Solutions footprint and end markets. Building Solutions revenue grew 41% in the quarter, including 29% organic growth, and operating income increased 38% driven by strength in both residential and commercial," continued Mr. Cutillo.

"We remain steadfast in our commitments to maintain operational excellence and drive consistent earnings and cash flow growth. Our record backlog position and visibility into the fourth quarter give us confidence in our ability to deliver on our increased guidance for the year," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Revenue of $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion

Net Income of $128 million to $132 million

Diluted EPS of $4.10 to $4.23

EBITDA(1) of $252 million to $260 million

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling's common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

Conference Call

Sterling's management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT . Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Infrastructure call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at www.strlco.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii . E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company's ongoing business and, in the Company's view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company's operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as for determining employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; our guidance; our expected margin growth; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "guidance," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management's assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Continuing Operations:













Revenues $ 560,347

$ 493,040

$ 1,486,251

$ 1,320,829 Cost of revenues (468,480)

(413,596)

(1,240,368)

(1,115,228) Gross profit 91,867

79,444

245,883

205,601 General and administrative expense (25,237)

(22,235)

(72,592)

(63,376) Intangible asset amortization (3,736)

(3,509)

(11,209)

(10,591) Acquisition related costs (103)

(77)

(352)

(562) Other operating expense, net (5,654)

(4,148)

(11,703)

(8,245) Operating income 57,137

49,475

150,027

122,827 Interest income 4,150

165

8,327

201 Interest expense (7,257)

(5,135)

(22,516)

(14,262) Income before income taxes 54,030

44,505

135,838

108,766 Income tax expense (13,891)

(13,173)

(35,429)

(30,966) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 40,139

31,332

100,409

77,800 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (786)

(634)

(1,927)

(1,316) Net income from Continuing Operations $ 39,353

$ 30,698

$ 98,482

$ 76,484















Discontinued Operations:













Pretax loss $ -

$ (1,786)

$ -

$ (3,287) Income tax benefit -

611

-

1,539 Net loss from Discontinued Operations $ -

$ (1,175)

$ -

$ (1,748)















Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 39,353

$ 29,523

$ 98,482

$ 74,736















Net income per share from Continuing Operations:













Basic $ 1.28

$ 1.01

$ 3.20

$ 2.54 Diluted $ 1.26

$ 1.01

$ 3.17

$ 2.52















Net loss per share from Discontinued Operations:













Basic $ -

$ (0.04)

$ -

$ (0.06) Diluted $ -

$ (0.04)

$ -

$ (0.06)















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 1.28

$ 0.98

$ 3.20

$ 2.48 Diluted $ 1.26

$ 0.97

$ 3.17

$ 2.46















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,800

30,278

30,733

30,156 Diluted 31,217

30,540

31,048

30,364

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenues 2023

% of

Revenue

2022

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue

2022

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 253,948

45 %

$ 255,530

52 %

$ 719,936

48 %

$ 658,005

50 % Transportation Solutions 192,996

35 %

157,224

32 %

455,223

31 %

416,005

31 % Building Solutions 113,403

20 %

80,286

16 %

311,092

21 %

246,819

19 % Total Revenues $ 560,347





$ 493,040





$ 1,486,251





$ 1,320,829



































Operating Income





























E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 35,945

14.2 %

$ 37,533

14.7 %

$ 103,381

14.4 %

$ 91,642

13.9 % Transportation Solutions 14,487

7.5 %

9,700

6.2 %

29,649

6.5 %

21,553

5.2 % Building Solutions 12,848

11.3 %

9,324

11.6 %

35,029

11.3 %

28,433

11.5 % Segment Operating Income 63,280

11.3 %

56,557

11.5 %

168,059

11.3 %

141,628

10.7 % Corporate G&A Expense (6,040)





(7,005)





(17,680)





(18,239)



Acquisition Related Costs (103)





(77)





(352)





(562)



Total Operating Income $ 57,137

10.2 %

$ 49,475

10.0 %

$ 150,027

10.1 %

$ 122,827

9.3 %

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 409,398

$ 181,544 Accounts receivable 326,331

262,646 Contract assets 107,327

109,803 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 14,593

14,122 Other current assets 18,315

29,139 Total current assets 875,964

597,254 Property and equipment, net 231,058

215,482 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 58,492

59,415 Goodwill 262,692

262,692 Other intangibles, net 287,914

299,123 Other non-current assets, net 7,685

7,654 Total assets $ 1,723,805

$ 1,441,620 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 150,218

$ 121,887 Contract liabilities 432,213

239,297 Current maturities of long-term debt 35,142

32,610 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 18,403

19,715 Accrued compensation 35,506

24,136 Other current liabilities 14,355

8,966 Total current liabilities 685,837

446,611 Long-term debt 321,589

398,735 Long-term lease obligations 40,204

40,103 Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 22,612

21,597 Deferred tax liability, net 61,847

51,659 Other long-term liabilities 6,242

5,116 Total liabilities 1,138,331

963,821 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 308

306 Additional paid in capital 295,178

287,914 Retained earnings 284,861

186,379 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 580,347

474,599 Noncontrolling interests 5,127

3,200 Total stockholders' equity 585,474

477,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,723,805

$ 1,441,620

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 100,409

$ 76,052 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 42,529

38,550 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 1,334

1,636 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (4,102)

(1,926) Gain on debt extinguishment, net -

(2,428) Deferred taxes 10,188

24,975 Stock-based compensation 10,975

7,971 Change in fair value of interest rate swap -

(320) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 169,882

(6,342) Net cash provided by operating activities 331,215

138,168 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(3,033) Disposition proceeds 14,000

- Capital expenditures (49,244)

(47,832) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9,607

3,043 Net cash used in investing activities (25,637)

(47,822) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (76,850)

(17,612) Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (4,579)

(7,521) Other (16)

- Net cash used in financing activities (81,445)

(25,133) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 224,133

65,213 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 185,265

88,693 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 409,398

153,906 Less: restricted cash - Continuing Operations -

(3,721) Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Discontinued Operations -

(13,999) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - Continuing Operations $ 409,398

$ 136,186

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income from Continuing Operations $ 39,353

$ 30,698

$ 98,482

$ 76,484 Depreciation and amortization 14,857

12,728

42,529

37,322 Interest expense, net of interest income 3,107

4,970

14,189

14,061 Income tax expense 13,891

13,173

35,429

30,966 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (1) 71,208

61,569

190,629

158,833 Acquisition related costs 103

77

352

562 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) $ 71,311

$ 61,646

$ 190,981

$ 159,395

















(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income from Continuing Operations, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. (2) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)



Full Year 2023 Guidance

Low

High Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 128

$ 132 Depreciation and amortization 57

58 Interest expense, net of interest income 18

19 Income tax expense 49

51 EBITDA (1) $ 252

$ 260









(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and taxes.

SOURCE Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.