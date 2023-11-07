

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Energy company Engie SA (ENGQF.PK) Tuesday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 8.322 billion euros for the 9-month period, 14.7% up from 7.254 billion euros in the same period a year ago, mainly driven by growth in GEMS and Renewables. The company also raised its full-year outlook.



EBIT in Renewables grew 45.3% year-on-year and in GEMS it was 67.2%. On an organic basis, EBIT grew 15%. EBIT, excluding Nuclear rose 27.4% from last year to 7.99 billion euros.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 11.9 billion euros, up 12%.



Revenue for the period, however, declined 10.9% to 61.8 billion euros from 69.3 billion euros a year ago. On an organic basis, revenue decreased 10.2%.



Engie now expects EBIT, excluding Nuclear to be in the range of 9 billion euros - 10 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of 8.5 billion euros - 9.5 billion euros.



Net Recurring Income group share (NRIgs) guidance has been increased to 5.1 billion euros- 5.7 billion euros, from the previously announced range of 4.7 billion euros - 5.3 billion euros.



