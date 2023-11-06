Adeia Inc.: Adeia Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Closed important renewals with consumer electronics and OTT customers

Strong financial results highlighted by over $100 million in revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the "Company" or "Adeia") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our strong third quarter results were driven by significant renewals with both Samsung for mobile devices and with Starz in OTT, further validating the value of our growing media portfolio," said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. "On October 1st, we celebrated our one-year anniversary as an independent public company. We have made tremendous progress in our first year, closing over 30 deals with an aggregate total contract value in excess of $500 million, significantly deleveraging the Company by paying down $129 million of debt, strengthening and expanding our deal pipeline, and growing our patent portfolio by nearly 10%. I'm very encouraged with our progress as our strategic vision remains on track."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $101.4 million as compared to $83.2 million in the second quarter of 2023

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.21 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.38

GAAP net income was $24.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was $70.7 million

Cash flows from operations was $21.2 million

Paid down $15.1 million on our term loan

Business Highlights

Samsung, a global leader in the electronics industry, signed a long-term renewal for access to our media portfolio for their mobile devices

Starz, a leading media and entertainment company offering a premium OTT streaming service, signed a multi-year renewal for access to our media portfolio

Signed renewals with three domestic Pay-TV providers and a domestic consumer electronics manufacturer for access to our media portfolio

Settled all existing litigation with NVIDIA, a leading semiconductor company, related to certain legacy IP

Further strengthened and diversified our Board with the addition of Phyllis Turner-Brim, a well-respected business leader with 30 years of broad IP experience at both Fortune 500 multi-nationals such as HP Inc. and Starbucks and IP development and licensing entities such as Intellectual Ventures

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the Company made $15.1 million in principal payments towards its term loan B, bringing the outstanding balance to $630.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

On September 18, 2023, the Company distributed $5.3 million to stockholders of record on August 28, 2023, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 18, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 27, 2023.

Financial Outlook

The Company is narrowing and adjusting its full-year 2023 outlook.

Category

(in millions, except for tax rate) 2023

GAAP Outlook 2023

Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $385.0 - 395.0 $385.0 - 395.0 Operating expenses(1) $253.0 - 257.0 $130.0 - 133.0 Interest expense $63.0 - 63.5 $63.0 - 63.5 Other income $5.0 - 6.0 $5.0 - 6.0 Tax rate 25% - 30% 23% Net income(2) $54.7 - 56.7 $152.0 - 158.0 Adjusted EBITDA(2) N/A $256.7 - 263.7 Cash from operations $150.0 - 155.0 $150.0 - 155.0 Diluted shares outstanding 114.0 114.0

(1) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses

(2) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, November 6, 2023. To access the call in the U.S., please dial +1 (888) 660-6411, and for international callers, dial +1 (929) 203-0849. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the live call and the replay at Q3 2023 Earnings Call Webcast .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company's ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company's reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Revenue $ 101,397 $ 89,297 $ 301,921 $ 335,644 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,768 11,534 39,895 32,194 Selling, general and administrative 21,921 34,770 71,177 103,430 Amortization expense 23,386 24,195 70,725 73,127 Litigation expense 2,205 3,156 7,161 7,076 Total operating expenses 61,280 73,655 188,958 215,827 Operating income from continuing operations 40,117 15,642 112,963 119,817 Interest expense (15,659 ) (12,444 ) (47,137 ) (30,313 ) Other income and expense, net 1,486 860 4,723 1,628 Income from continuing operations before income

taxes 25,944 4,058 70,549 91,132 Provision for income taxes 1,712 10,401 15,877 26,470 Net income from continuing operations 24,232 (6,343 ) 54,672 64,662 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (383,476 ) - (436,978 ) Net income (loss) 24,232 (389,819 ) 54,672 (372,316 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

in discontinued operations - (890 ) - (2,706 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 24,232 $ (388,929 ) $ 54,672 $ (369,610 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.62 Discontinued operations - (3.66 ) - (4.17 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.23 $ (3.72 ) $ 0.51 $ (3.55 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.21 $ (3.72 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.61 Discontinued operations - - - (4.11 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.21 $ (3.72 ) $ 0.48 $ (3.50 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per

share calculations-basic 106,902 104,510 106,322 104,066 Weighted average number of shares used in per

share calculations-diluted 112,929 104,510 112,765 105,620





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,855 $ 114,555 Marketable securities 30,245 - Accounts receivable, net 44,191 58,480 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 83,343 73,754 Other current assets 10,150 11,924 Total current assets 219,784 258,713 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 65,531 40,705 Property and equipment, net 5,437 4,550 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,564 5,993 Intangible assets, net 367,146 432,476 Goodwill 313,660 313,660 Long-term income tax receivable 107,923 113,679 Other long-term assets 40,026 40,750 Total assets $ 1,124,071 $ 1,210,526 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,136 $ 8,546 Accrued liabilities 18,509 31,277 Current portion of long-term debt 36,988 109,813 Deferred revenue 16,279 17,076 Total current liabilities 81,912 166,712 Deferred revenue, less current portion 11,161 10,683 Long-term debt, net 576,781 619,580 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 3,072 4,794 Long-term income tax payable 89,248 87,302 Other long-term liabilities 18,072 20,043 Total liabilities 780,246 909,114 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 120 117 Additional paid-in capital 634,526 636,266 Treasury stock at cost (221,727 ) (211,223 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69 ) (51 ) Accumulated deficit (69,025 ) (123,697 ) Total stockholders' equity 343,825 301,412 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,124,071 $ 1,210,526





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 54,672 $ (372,316 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,151 16,759 Amortization of intangible assets 70,725 119,293 Goodwill impairment - 354,000 Stock-based compensation expense 13,070 49,283 Deferred income tax 2 (1,761 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,251 3,325 Other 107 987 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,728 40,075 Unbilled contracts receivable (34,415 ) (89,636 ) Other assets 9,993 7,264 Accounts payable 265 16,606 Accrued and other liabilities (14,515 ) 2,508 Deferred revenue (4,719 ) (4,345 ) Net cash from operating activities 113,315 142,042 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,936 ) (12,576 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 86 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (50,473 ) Purchases of intangible assets (95 ) (290 ) Purchases of short-term investments (33,598 ) (4,490 ) Proceeds from sales of investments - 28,254 Proceeds from maturities of investments 3,800 35,176 Net cash from investing activities (31,829 ) (4,313 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (15,979 ) (15,631 ) Repayment of debt (118,875 ) (30,375 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options 1,172 14,252 Repurchases of common stock - (17,260 ) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards (10,504 ) (15,325 ) Net cash from financing activities (144,186 ) (64,339 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - (3,419 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (62,700 ) 69,971 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 114,555 201,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,855 $ 271,092

Cash flows above are presented on a consolidated basis and therefore also include $182.9 million of cash and cash equivalents included in current assets of discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2022.





ADEIA INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Net income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 GAAP net income $ 24,232 $ 54,672 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 767 2,097 Selling, general and administrative 4,107 10,973 Amortization expense 23,386 70,725 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and

administrative (1) 1,915 10,223 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative - 78 Total operating expenses adjustments 30,175 94,096 Other income and expense, net - (302 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (11,195 ) (21,921 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 43,212 $ 126,545 Diluted income per share Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.21 $ 0.48 Adjustments to GAAP diluted income per share: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 0.01 0.02 Selling, general and administrative 0.04 0.10 Amortization expense 0.21 0.63 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and

administrative (1) 0.02 0.09 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 0.00 0.00 Total operating expenses adjustments 0.28 0.84 Other income and expense, net 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (0.11 ) (0.20 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.38 $ 1.12

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including fees for financial advisory and other professional services, and expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

(2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments

ADEIA INC.

GAAP NET INCOME TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 GAAP net income $ 24,232 $ 54,672 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 767 2,097 Selling, general and administrative 4,107 10,973 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and

administrative (1) 1,915 10,223 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative - 78 Amortization expense 23,386 70,725 Depreciation expense 382 1,151 Interest expense 15,659 47,137 Other income and expense, net (1,486 ) (4,723 ) Provision for income taxes 1,712 15,877 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,674 $ 208,210

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON OPERATING EXPENSES

(in millions)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low High GAAP operating expenses $ 253.0 $ 257.0 Amortization expense 95.0 95.0 Stock-based compensation expense 17.0 18.0 Separation and related costs (1) 11.0 11.0 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 123.0 124.0 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 130.0 $ 133.0

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON NET INCOME

(in millions)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low High GAAP net income $ 54.7 $ 56.7 Amortization expense 95.0 95.0 Stock-based compensation expense 17.0 18.0 Separation and related costs (1) 11.0 11.0 Total of non-GAAP operating expenses 123.0 124.0 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (25.7 ) (22.7 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 152.0 $ 158.0

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low High GAAP net income $ 54.7 $ 56.7 Stock-based compensation expense 17.0 18.0 Separation and related costs (1) 11.0 11.0 Amortization expense 95.0 95.0 Depreciation expense 1.7 1.7 Interest expense 63.0 63.5 Other income (5.0 ) (6.0 ) Income tax expense 19.3 23.8 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 202.0 207.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 256.7 $ 263.7

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, that are accounted for in continuing operations including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.