Wish: WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world's largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of inducement awards under Wish's 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to 2 new employees, effective November 2, 2023.



As an inducement for the new employees to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish's compensation committee approved the grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") for 69,150 shares of the Company's Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest as follows:

1 employee received RSU awards, 9,150 shares in the aggregate, that will vest over time based on the recipient's continued service, with 100% of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date after the recipient completes 12 months of continuous service through the Company Vesting Date. A "Company Vesting Date" means February 15th, May 15th, August 15th, or November 15th.

1 employee received an RSU award of 60,000 shares that will vest over time based on the recipient's continued service, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date after the recipient completes 12 months of continuous service following the vesting commencement date, with an additional 25% of the remaining RSUs vesting on each Company Vesting Date thereafter.

