

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered house-builder Persimmon Plc (PSN) on Tuesday said that operating profit during the period from 1 July to 6 November was in line with expectations and that operating margin was similar to the first half.



The Group said it traded in line with expectations during the third quarter, delivering a total of 1,439 homes versus 2,270 homes in the third quarter of 2022. Trading in the period followed the normal seasonal drop over the summer months and a pick-up from September following the launch of its latest marketing campaign.



Private homes declined to 1,234, from 1,894 homes in the year-ago period whereas partnership homes for housing association partners dropped to 205 from 376 in the prior-year period.



Average private sales per outlet per week slipped to 0.48 from 0.63 in the corresponding period of the previous year.



The company said that it was on track to deliver around 9,500 new homes in 2023.



