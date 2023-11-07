Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 09:06
JACKERY LAUNCHES EXPLORER 100 PLUS

The Jackery for air travel: New mini power station Explorer 100 Plus - powerful, safe, durable and the ideal Christmas stocking filler

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leading provider of mobile power solutions, completes its Plus family just in time for Christmas, with its smallest model to date, the Explorer 100 Plus - guaranteeing maximum safety with strong and long-lasting performance. Combined with the solar panel - SolarSaga 80W or 100W panel, the small power station can function as a solar generator and, thanks to its fast-charging function, supplies mobile devices with emission-free power and is small enough to take onboard a flight in hand luggage.

Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station

The new Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a LiFePO4 power station with a capacity of 99Wh and in the recognisable Jackery design, is the first in this size with a lithium iron phosphate battery with its handy dimensions of 126 x 87 x 86.5 mm and a weight of only 965 grams.

With 99Wh and 128W of power, it supplies up to three devices with energy in parallel via one USB-A and two USB-C 100W Dual PD interfaces. The mini power station itself is also quickly recharged after just 1.8 hours and offers 70% energy after just 60 minutes of charging via a power socket and also via a 100-Watt solar panel if there is enough sunlight.

Compared to conventional power banks with lithium-ion batteries, it is much safer and more durable. Lithium iron phosphate batteries, as featured in the Explorer 100 Plus, are non-flammable, more heat-resistant and lose their capacity much less quickly. With 2000 charge-discharge cycles, it still offers 80% capacity. In addition, six sophisticated safety features including temperature, overvoltage and short-circuit, ensure maximum protection and the best possible charging algorithms.

The new mini power station is available now at a recommended retail price of £139.99 in stores, onAmazon UK and in the Jackery Online Shop and comes in new, 100% recyclable packaging.

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact:

Nicola Cutler, Senior PR UK/EU
nicola@jackery.com
call +44 (0)7395 603007

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263507/Jackery_Portable_Power_Station.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-launches-explorer-100-plus-301974118.html

