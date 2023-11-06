SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company", NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"I am proud of the progress made across several of our key pillars in the third quarter which meaningfully moved Hims & Hers one step closer toward our vision of an accessible, personalized platform," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO. "Personalization continues to gain traction across our platform, and the anticipated completion of our migration toward affiliated facilities by year end will further strengthen our ability to provide customers with a broader set of personalized solutions, providing us with strong conviction that this will be a differentiator over both the near and long-term. Additionally, MedMatch, our AI based service that leverages anonymized data across Hims & Hers' expansive data set, has the potential to aid providers in their ability to efficiently select the right personalized solutions for each individual consumer. With all of this great progress, we believe the end result will be more customers that are happier and healthier on the Hims & Hers platform."

"Our continued execution of providing a platform that offers an increasingly broader set of personalized solutions to consumers, while also achieving a level of operational efficiency that we believe few in the market are able to match, uniquely positions us to offer personalized solutions to consumers at mass-market prices and drive more value to consumers," said Yemi Okupe, CFO. "We have strong conviction that this has and will continue to enable us to drive greater market share, and also concurrently expand margins."

Key Business Metrics (In Thousands, Except for Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber and AOV, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Subscribers (end of period) 1,426 916 56 % 1,426 916 56 % Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber $ 54 $ 56 (4 )% $ 55 $ 52 6 % Net Orders 2,222 1,675 33 % 6,378 4,267 49 % AOV $ 99 $ 83 19 % $ 95 $ 80 19 %

Revenue (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Online Revenue $ 219,665 $ 139,781 57 % $ 605,018 $ 341,345 77 % Wholesale Revenue 7,034 5,055 39 % 20,363 18,368 11 % Total revenue $ 226,699 $ 144,836 57 % $ 625,381 $ 359,713 74 %

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $226.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $144.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 57% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 83% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 79% for the third quarter of 2022.

was 83% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 79% for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss was $(7.6) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(18.8) million for the third quarter of 2022.

was $(7.6) million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(18.8) million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(6.1) million for the third quarter of 2022.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net loss, its most comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Financial Outlook

Hims & Hers is providing the following guidance:

For the fourth quarter 2023, we expect:

Revenue of $243 million to $248 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $17 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 7%.

For the full year 2023, we expect:

Revenue of $868 million to $873 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $43 million to $46 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 5%.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have relied upon the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K and have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net loss. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "assume," "imply," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "potential," "project," "predict," "continue," "could," or "should," or, in each case, their plural, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, including our mission to drive top-line growth and profitability and our ability to attain our long-term financial targets; our expected future financial and business performance, including with respect to the Hims & Hers platform, our marketing campaigns, investments in innovation, and our infrastructure, and the underlying assumptions with respect to the foregoing; statements relating to events and trends relevant to us, including with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations, objectives, and financial needs; expectations regarding our mobile applications, market acceptance, user experience, customer retention, brand development, our ability to invest and generate a return on any such investment, customer acquisition costs, operating efficiencies and leverage (including our fulfillment capabilities), the effect of any pricing decisions, changes in our product or offering mix, the timing and market acceptance of any new products or offerings, the success of our business model, our market opportunity, our ability to scale our business, the growth of certain of our categories, our ability to innovate on and expand the scope of our offerings and experiences, our ability to reinvest into the customer experience, and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including without limitation state and federal healthcare, privacy and consumer protection laws and regulations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of each of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in reports we have filed or will file with the Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and any of our subsequent filings with the Commission. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in such reports, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Key Business Metrics

"Online Revenue" represents the sales of products and services on our platform, net of refunds, credits, and chargebacks, and includes revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve. Online Revenue is generated by selling directly to consumers through our websites and mobile applications. Our Online Revenue consists of products and services purchased by customers directly through our online platform. The majority of our Online Revenue is subscription-based, where customers agree to be billed on a recurring basis to have products and services automatically delivered to them.

"Wholesale Revenue" represents non-prescription product sales to retailers through wholesale purchasing agreements. We sell only non-prescription products to wholesale partners. In addition to being revenue generative and profitable, wholesale partnerships have the added benefit of generating brand awareness with new customers in physical environments.

"Subscribers" are customers who have one or more "Subscriptions", which are agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to be automatically billed on a recurring basis at a defined cadence. The Subscription billing cadence is typically defined as a number of months (for example, billed every month or every three months), which are excluded from our reporting when payment has not occurred at the contracted billing cadence. Subscribers can cancel Subscriptions in between billing periods to stop receiving additional products and services and can reactivate Subscriptions to continue receiving additional products and services.

"Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber" is defined as Online Revenue divided by "Average Subscribers", which amount is then further divided by the number of months in a period. "Average Subscribers" are calculated as the sum of the Subscribers at the beginning and end of a given period divided by 2.

"Net Orders" are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks, and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP.

Average Order Value ("AOV") is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,996 $ 46,772 Short-term investments 154,501 132,853 Inventory 21,992 21,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,730 15,408 Total current assets 250,219 216,595 Restricted cash 856 856 Goodwill 110,881 110,881 Property, equipment, and software, net 28,238 11,199 Intangibles, net 19,297 21,841 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,302 4,936 Other long-term assets 72 33 Total assets $ 413,865 $ 366,341 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,001 $ 32,363 Accrued liabilities 27,360 12,448 Deferred revenue 4,392 1,472 Earn-out liabilities 6,862 - Operating lease liabilities 1,930 1,658 Total current liabilities 82,545 47,941 Operating lease liabilities 2,753 3,649 Earn-out liabilities - 2,975 Other long-term liabilities 5 35 Total liabilities 85,303 54,600 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - Class A shares, par value $0.0001, 2,750,000,000 shares authorized and 203,578,394 and 200,051,689 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class V shares, par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 8,377,623 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 21 21 Additional paid-in capital 698,094 656,626 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133 ) (277 ) Accumulated deficit (369,420 ) (344,629 ) Total stockholders' equity 328,562 311,741 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 413,865 $ 366,341

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 226,699 $ 144,836 $ 625,381 $ 359,713 Cost of revenue 39,391 30,383 114,490 83,328 Gross profit 187,308 114,453 510,891 276,385 Gross margin % 83 % 79 % 82 % 77 % Operating expenses:(1) Marketing 116,076 78,462 320,540 187,045 Operations and support 31,609 21,751 87,018 54,882 Technology and development 12,270 7,977 34,822 20,926 General and administrative 35,907 26,246 97,564 70,624 Total operating expenses 195,862 134,436 539,944 333,477 Loss from operations (8,554 ) (19,983 ) (29,053 ) (57,092 ) Other income: Change in fair value of liabilities (588 ) 450 (1,056 ) 1,012 Other income, net 2,226 677 6,342 1,399 Total other income, net 1,638 1,127 5,286 2,411 Loss before income taxes (6,916 ) (18,856 ) (23,767 ) (54,681 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (651 ) 16 (1,024 ) (90 ) Net loss (7,567 ) (18,840 ) (24,791 ) (54,771 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 125 6 144 (325 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (7,442 ) $ (18,834 ) $ (24,647 ) $ (55,096 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 210,134,681 205,232,967 208,576,903 203,968,783

______________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Marketing $ 1,435 $ 1,241 $ 3,918 $ 3,136 Operations and support 1,887 695 4,895 1,848 Technology and development 1,652 1,003 5,205 2,999 General and administrative 12,303 8,040 34,271 22,484 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 17,277 $ 10,979 $ 48,289 $ 30,467

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (24,791 ) $ (54,771 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,857 5,464 Stock-based compensation 48,289 30,467 Change in fair value of liabilities 1,056 (1,012 ) Net (accretion) amortization on securities (4,034 ) 986 Benefit for deferred taxes (30 ) (380 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 429 1,127 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,412 1,156 Non-cash acquisition-related costs 2,264 (198 ) Non-cash other 87 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (430 ) (8,789 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (401 ) (3,644 ) Other long-term assets (39 ) 7 Accounts payable 4,401 13,332 Accrued liabilities 14,912 5,520 Deferred revenue 2,920 (1,064 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,402 ) (1,165 ) Earn-out payable - (6,848 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 51,500 (19,812 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (136,415 ) (136,816 ) Maturities of investments 117,334 134,759 Proceeds from sales of investments 1,574 35,846 Investment in website and mobile application development and internal-use software (6,705 ) (3,320 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (8,589 ) (1,314 ) Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions - (459 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (32,801 ) 28,696 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options 1,691 2,157 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,101 ) (2,364 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 898 553 Payments for earn-out consideration for acquisitions - (23,014 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,512 ) (22,668 ) Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents 37 (36 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,224 (13,820 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 47,628 72,640 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,852 $ 58,820 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,996 $ 57,964 Restricted cash 856 856 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 58,852 $ 58,820 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes $ 645 $ 588 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 5,237 $ - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease liability 591 1,206 Vesting of early exercised stock options - 113

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), and Adjusted EBITDA margin (which is a non-GAAP ratio), each as defined below. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is helpful to our investors as they are used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures or ratios differently or may use other financial measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin as tools for comparison. Reconciliations are provided below to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our U.S. GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net loss before stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related costs (which includes consideration paid for employee compensation with vesting requirements incurred directly as a result of acquisitions, inclusive of revaluation of earn-out consideration recorded in general and administrative expenses), income taxes, change in fair value of liabilities, impairment of long-lived assets, and interest income. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other U.S. GAAP results.

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 226,699 $ 144,836 $ 625,381 $ 359,713 Net loss (7,567 ) (18,840 ) (24,791 ) (54,771 ) Stock-based compensation 17,277 10,979 48,289 30,467 Depreciation and amortization 2,363 1,902 6,857 5,464 Acquisition-related costs 1,280 (191 ) 2,509 75 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 651 (16 ) 1,024 90 Change in fair value of liabilities 588 (450 ) 1,056 (1,012 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - 1,127 429 1,127 Interest income (2,342 ) (607 ) (6,428 ) (1,138 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,250 $ (6,096 ) $ 28,945 $ (19,698 ) Net loss as a % of revenue (3 )% (13 )% (4 )% (15 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 5 % (4 )% 5 % (5 )%

