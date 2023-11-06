CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
"CCC delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by 11% year-over-year revenue growth, 19% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%. Our solid performance reflects positive momentum across our business from continuing to deliver new, high-ROI solutions that improve the operating efficiency and consumer experience of our customers' mission-critical workflows," said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.
"Our goal at CCC is the digitization of the entire automobile accident supply chain - from first notice of loss through subrogation - by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence, connected networks, and digital engagement," continued Ramamurthy. "Our strong innovation velocity and balanced growth algorithm reinforce our confidence in our long-term growth outlook."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue was $221.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 11% from $198.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Profitability
- GAAP gross profit was $163.1 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $145.6 million, representing a gross margin of 73%, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $172.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $154.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2022.
- GAAP operating income was $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted operating income of $71.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $46.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $92.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $78.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 19% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022.
Liquidity
- CCC had $448.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $786.0 million of total debt on September 30, 2023. The Company generated $60.5 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $46.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared with $30.8 million generated in cash from operating activities and $17.4 million in free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022.
The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted net income," "adjusted operating income," "adjusted gross profit," "adjusted gross profit margin," and "free cash flow." Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
3rd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights
- CCC recently introduced Repair Cost Predictor and Mobile Jumpstart, AI-driven solutions that help address the tight labor challenges facing repair facilities in writing estimates for damaged vehicles. Repair Cost Predictor is a new AI-powered feature within Engage that allows consumers who are shopping for a repair to upload photos of their damaged vehicle and receive a predicted range for the cost of repair in seconds. The consumer can then book an appointment for an estimate or directly schedule a repair, giving repair facilities the capability to efficiently capture and convert digital leads, even after hours. The photos and predictions are seamlessly integrated into CCC ONE®, further enhancing the repair facilities' ability to service their customers. Mobile Jumpstart is a new feature within our CCC ONE® Estimating-IQ solution that helps estimators significantly reduce the time it takes to prepare estimates by leveraging their mobile phones. In early usage, Mobile Jumpstart is reducing the average time to complete an initial estimate from about half an hour to a few minutes or less.
- CCC recently took two steps to help collision repair facilities improve their digital engagement with consumers. The first was the integration of CCC® Engage into Google Business Profiles, Search, and Maps to facilitate direct consumer scheduling of repair appointments with collision repairers. The second was a new solution, named CCC® Amplify, that enables repair facilities to quickly and easily set up a modern, professional-looking website with deep integration to CCC® ONE.
- CCC is a leader in the Casualty solutions market and recently launched CCC® Impact Dynamics, a new computer vision AI technology for Casualty claims that can predict potential physical injuries to the occupants of a vehicle involved in an accident based on photos of the damaged vehicles. A top-5 auto insurer and long-time customer of CCC's Automobile Physical Damage solutions has contracted for Impact Dynamics, the insurer's first Casualty solution from CCC.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, November 6, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023
Full Year Fiscal 2023
Revenue
$
221.5 million to $223.5 million
$
859 million to $861 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$
92 million to $94 million
$
345 million to $347 million
Conference Call Information
CCC will host a conference call today, November 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.
Forward Looking Statements
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
448,733
$
323,788
Accounts receivable-Net of allowances of $5,052 and $5,339 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
117,799
98,353
Income taxes receivable
407
4,015
Deferred contract costs
16,994
16,556
Other current assets
29,814
36,358
Total current assets
613,747
479,070
SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY-Net
158,189
146,443
OPERATING LEASE ASSETS
31,061
32,874
INTANGIBLE ASSETS-Net
1,039,555
1,118,819
GOODWILL
1,417,724
1,495,129
DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER-Net
1,825
2,286
DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS
19,579
20,161
EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT
10,228
10,228
OTHER ASSETS
49,875
45,911
TOTAL
$
3,341,783
$
3,350,921
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
18,235
$
27,599
Accrued expenses
61,005
71,445
Income taxes payable
9,537
922
Current portion of long-term debt
8,000
8,000
Current portion of long-term licensing agreement-Net
3,013
2,876
Operating lease liabilities
6,879
5,484
Deferred revenues
41,885
35,239
Total current liabilities
148,554
151,565
LONG-TERM DEBT-Net
769,136
774,132
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES-Net
200,913
241,698
LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT-Net
28,475
30,752
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
51,669
54,245
WARRANT LIABILITIES
81,808
36,405
OTHER LIABILITIES
2,246
2,658
Total liabilities
1,282,801
1,291,455
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 19 and 20)
MEZZANINE EQUITY:
Redeemable non-controlling interest
15,504
14,179
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock-$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock-$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 634,633,179 and 622,072,905 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
63
62
Additional paid-in capital
2,868,881
2,754,055
Accumulated deficit
(824,308
)
(707,946
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,158
)
(884
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,043,478
2,045,287
TOTAL
$
3,341,783
$
3,350,921
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
$
221,147
$
198,734
$
637,777
$
578,342
COST OF REVENUES
Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization and impairment of acquired technologies
51,459
46,379
153,954
135,174
Amortization of acquired technologies
6,567
6,748
19,897
20,193
Impairment of acquired technologies
-
-
431
-
Total cost of revenues
58,026
53,127
174,282
155,367
GROSS PROFIT
163,121
145,607
463,495
422,975
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
43,532
40,273
127,891
114,711
Selling and marketing
35,605
30,838
105,072
88,731
General and administrative
49,471
39,376
137,477
123,093
Amortization of intangible assets
17,942
18,066
54,030
54,212
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
77,405
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
4,906
-
Total operating expenses
146,550
128,553
506,781
380,747
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
16,571
17,054
(43,286
)
42,228
INTEREST EXPENSE
(14,633
)
(10,501
)
(42,480
)
(25,786
)
INTEREST INCOME
5,165
-
12,447
-
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS
(446
)
5,991
563
5,991
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES
(26,223
)
312
(45,403
)
23,452
GAIN ON SALE OF COST METHOD INVESTMENT
-
9
-
3,587
OTHER INCOME-Net
182
382
551
576
PRETAX (LOSS) INCOME
(19,384
)
13,247
(117,608
)
50,048
INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT
(1,818
)
(3,452
)
1,246
(12,714
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
(21,202
)
9,795
(116,362
)
37,334
LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
(1,010
)
-
(1,325
)
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(22,212
)
$
9,795
$
(117,687
)
$
37,334
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
0.02
$
(0.19
)
$
0.06
Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
0.02
$
(0.19
)
$
0.06
Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
624,976,557
609,421,073
620,841,922
606,181,316
Diluted
624,976,557
643,582,922
620,841,922
642,208,622
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME:
Net (loss) income including non-controlling interest
(21,202
)
9,795
(116,362
)
37,334
Other comprehensive (loss) income-Foreign currency translation adjustment
(23
)
(510
)
(274
)
(804
)
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
(21,225
)
9,285
(116,636
)
36,530
Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest
(1,010
)
-
(1,325
)
-
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(22,235
)
$
9,285
$
(117,961
)
$
36,530
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$
(116,362
)
$
37,334
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property
28,025
20,155
Amortization of intangible assets
73,927
74,405
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
82,742
-
Deferred income taxes
(40,785
)
(53,061
)
Stock-based compensation
104,471
80,769
Amortization of deferred financing fees
1,295
1,424
Amortization of discount on debt
170
196
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
(563
)
(5,991
)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
45,403
(23,452
)
Non-cash lease expense
1,232
3,076
Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property
-
795
Gain on sale of cost method investment
-
(3,587
)
Other
171
101
Changes in:
Accounts receivable-Net
(19,340
)
(19,532
)
Deferred contract costs
(438
)
(719
)
Other current assets
6,727
12,321
Deferred contract costs-Non-current
582
3,299
Other assets
(3,572
)
(18,227
)
Operating lease assets
581
1,623
Income taxes
12,223
10,029
Accounts payable
(9,368
)
2,466
Accrued expenses
(9,335
)
(2,664
)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,181
)
(4,687
)
Deferred revenues
6,646
2,557
Other liabilities
(113
)
(192
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
163,138
118,438
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of software, equipment, and property
(43,187
)
(38,844
)
Acquisition of Safekeep, Inc., net of cash acquired
-
(32,242
)
Proceeds from sale of cost method investment
-
3,901
Net cash used in investing activities
(43,187
)
(67,185
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
23,051
22,814
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
4,761
3,197
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards
(16,429
)
(5,005
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(6,000
)
(6,000
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,383
15,006
NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(389
)
(650
)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
124,945
65,609
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
Beginning of period
323,788
182,544
End of period
$
448,733
$
248,153
NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property
$
1,923
$
-
Contingent consideration related to business acquisition
$
-
$
200
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
40,983
$
24,150
Cash paid for income taxes-Net
$
27,316
$
55,526
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross Profit
$
163,121
$
145,607
$
463,495
$
422,975
Amortization of acquired technologies
6,567
6,748
19,897
20,193
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax
2,432
1,765
6,906
4,378
Impairment of acquired technologies
-
-
431
-
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
172,120
$
154,120
$
490,729
$
447,546
Gross Profit Margin
74
%
73
%
73
%
73
%
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
78
%
78
%
77
%
77
%
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollar amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses
$
146,550
$
128,553
$
506,781
$
380,747
Amortization of intangible assets
(17,942
)
(18,066
)
(54,030
)
(54,212
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
(77,405
)
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
(4,906
)
-
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax
(37,778
)
(27,800
)
(100,577
)
(78,496
)
Plaintiff litigation costs
(1,396
)
-
(3,918
)
-
M&A and integration costs
-
(6
)
-
(1,761
)
Lease overlap costs
-
-
-
(1,222
)
Lease abandonment
-
-
-
(1,338
)
Business Combination transaction and related costs
-
(101
)
-
(1,156
)
Income related to divestiture, net
-
471
-
418
Adjusted operating expenses
$
89,434
$
83,051
$
265,945
$
242,980
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollar amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income (loss)
$
16,571
$
17,054
$
(43,286
)
$
42,228
Amortization of intangible assets
17,942
18,066
54,030
54,212
Amortization of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue
6,567
6,748
19,897
20,193
Impairment of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue
-
-
431
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
77,405
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
4,906
-
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax
40,210
29,565
107,483
82,874
Plaintiff litigation costs
1,396
-
3,918
-
M&A and integration costs
-
6
-
1,761
Lease overlap costs
-
-
-
1,222
Lease abandonment
-
-
-
1,338
Business Combination transaction and related costs
-
101
-
1,156
Income related to divestiture, net
-
(471
)
-
(418
)
Adjusted operating income
$
82,686
$
71,069
$
224,784
$
204,566
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollar amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income
$
(21,202
)
$
9,795
$
(116,362
)
$
37,334
Interest expense
14,633
10,501
42,480
25,786
Interest income
(5,165
)
-
(12,447
)
-
Income tax (benefit) provision
1,818
3,452
(1,246
)
12,714
Amortization of intangible assets
17,942
18,066
54,030
54,212
Amortization of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue
6,567
6,748
19,897
20,193
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property
2,117
2,427
6,531
7,834
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property-Cost of revenue
7,942
4,238
21,494
12,321
EBITDA
24,652
55,227
14,377
170,394
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax
40,210
29,565
107,483
82,874
Impairment of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue
-
-
431
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
77,405
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
4,906
-
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
446
(5,991
)
(563
)
(5,991
)
Plaintiff litigation costs
1,396
-
3,918
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
26,223
(312
)
45,403
(23,452
)
M&A and integration costs
-
6
-
1,761
Lease overlap costs
-
-
-
1,222
Lease abandonment
-
-
-
1,338
Business Combination transaction and related costs
-
101
-
1,156
Income related to divestiture, net
-
(471
)
-
(418
)
Gain on sale of cost method investment
-
(9
)
-
(3,587
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
92,927
$
78,116
$
253,360
$
225,297
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
42
%
39
%
40
%
39
%
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollar amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income
$
(21,202
)
$
9,795
$
(116,362
)
$
37,334
Amortization of intangible assets
17,942
18,066
54,030
54,212
Amortization of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue
6,567
6,748
19,897
20,193
Impairment of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue
-
-
431
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
77,405
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
4,906
-
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax
40,210
29,565
107,483
82,874
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
446
(5,991
)
(563
)
(5,991
)
Plaintiff litigation costs
1,396
-
3,918
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
26,223
(312
)
45,403
(23,452
)
M&A and integration costs
-
6
-
1,761
Lease overlap costs
-
-
-
1,222
Lease abandonment
-
-
-
1,338
Business Combination transaction and related costs
-
101
-
1,156
Income related to divestiture, net
-
(471
)
-
(418
)
Gain on sale of cost method investment
-
(9
)
-
(3,587
)
Tax effect of adjustments
(14,421
)
(10,894
)
(45,054
)
(34,193
)
Adjusted net income
$
57,161
$
46,604
$
151,494
$
132,449
Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.24
$
0.22
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.23
$
0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
624,976,557
609,421,073
620,841,922
606,181,316
Diluted
657,570,205
643,582,922
652,296,866
642,208,622
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollar amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
60,506
$
30,753
$
163,138
$
118,438
Less: Purchases of software, equipment, and property
(14,103
)
(13,375
)
(43,187
)
(38,844
)
Free Cash Flow
$
46,403
$
17,378
$
119,951
$
79,594
