

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG Plc (IWG.L), on Tuesday, reported Q3 system-wide revenue of £830 million, representing constant currency growth of 8% year-on-year, driven by continued global demand for hybrid working solutions.



Group revenue increased by 7% to £736 million reflecting the benefit of network growth, pricing strength, and ancillary services. As anticipated, FX was a headwind for the Group during Q3 2023, which has adversely affected revenue numbers on an actual FX basis, the company said.



Revenue growth, coupled with ongoing cost discipline, has resulted in net financial debt reduction of £24 million in the quarter to £634 million.



Mark Dixon, Chief Executive of IWG plc, said, 'The structural growth in hybrid working, combined with our market position, has resulted in continued revenue momentum in the third quarter of 2023. Our capital-light growth strategy is continuing to deliver with around 40% more locations already signed in 2023 than in the whole of 2022. Our revenue growth and cost control are driving cash flow enabling us to continue to pay down debt.'



