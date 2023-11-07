TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced its financial results and highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

" Our team's strong leasing performance at attractive rental spreads continues to drive gains in occupancy and net operating income, keeping the REIT well positioned to provide unitholders with durable cash flow," said Blair Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. " We believe we have significant growth still embedded in our portfolio, with in-place rents that are well below market. Strong fundamentals in the grocery-anchored sector will provide further tailwinds as we seek to realize this growth and increase the overall value of our business."

Highlights

Strong leasing fundamentals and rental spreads drive occupancy and Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth The REIT completed 691,421 square feet of total leasing in the quarter; new deals were completed at 18.4% above comparable average in-place rent and non-option renewals at 14.8% above expiring rents New leasing drove a 20-basis point occupancy gain from the prior quarter, bringing occupancy to 94.1% Adjusting for completed redevelopments, same-property NOI continues to trend positively, increasing by 2.0% on a trailing 12-month basis

The REIT remains well-positioned in today's elevated interest rate environment Most of the REIT's total debt is fixed with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%, and there remains positive leverage between the current cost of financing and the REIT's Q3 2023 IFRS value at a 7.0% capitalization rate At $12.37 per square foot ("PSF"), average rent in the REIT's portfolio remains well below the $22.52 1 PSF market average, providing significant runway for continued NOI growth

The REIT's units are trading at a discount to Net Asset Value ("NAV"), presenting a compelling investment opportunity for unitholders looking for an attractive total return As at September 30th, 2023, the REIT's unit price indicates an implied cap rate of 8.5% based on trailing 12-month NOI, which represents a 41.1% discount to NAV and a disconnect in valuation based on the REIT's strong fundamentals and operational performance We believe a private fund's $180 million investment into the REIT's assets at NAV in July 2022 further validates the REIT's NAV and underscores the strength, quality, and stability of the REIT's platform The REIT's discounted unit price provides an attractive entry point for investors, with below market in-place rents driving attractive renewal spreads and new leasing supporting strong NOI growth Year-to-date, the REIT has repurchased 1.2 million class U units at a weighted average price of $9.61 (C$13.00) per unit



1 CBRE Econometrics Average Retail Rents for Neighborhood & Community Centers as at Q2 2023

Summary of Q3 2023 Results

Three months ended September 30, (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2023 2022 Change % Rental revenue $ 50,629 $ 48,404 4.6% NOI 1 2 $ 40,182 $ 39,455 1.8% Net income 2 $ 12,370 $ 33,553 (63.1)% Same-property NOI (3 month period, 100 properties) 1 2 $ 31,850 $ 31,829 0.1% Same-property NOI (12 month period, 97 properties) 1 $ 118,938 $ 118,266 0.6% New leasing (square feet) 2 103,142 63,068 63.5% New leasing spread 2 18.4% 9.5% 8.9% Total leasing (square feet) 2 691,421 523,251 32.1% Total leasing spread 2 10.9% 5.2% 5.7% New leasing - anchor / junior anchor 2 32,400 - -% Weighted average number of units outstanding ("WA units") 60,473 61,460 (1.6)% FFO 1 2 $ 16,329 $ 17,696 (7.7)% FFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 (6.9)% FFO payout ratio 1 2 79.6% 74.8% 4.8% AFFO 1 2 $ 13,061 $ 14,596 (10.5)% AFFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 (8.3)% AFFO payout ratio 1 2 99.6% 90.7% 9.8% (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change % Total assets, IFRS $ 2,244,401 $ 2,270,400 (1.1)% Total assets, proportionate interest 2 $ 2,459,006 $ 2,485,131 (1.1)% Debt, IFRS $ 1,144,742 $ 1,131,487 1.2% Debt, proportionate interest 2 $ 1,352,854 $ 1,341,465 0.8% Net asset value per unit $ 14.25 $ 14.65 (2.7)% Number of properties 2 117 117 -% Portfolio occupancy 2 94.1% 93.2% 0.9% Debt / GBV ratio 51.0% 49.8% 1.2% Interest coverage ratio 1 2.93x 2.89x 1.4% 1 Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section below. 2 Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

Conference Call and Webcast

Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 am ET on November 7, 2023 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

The conference call can be accessed dialing (416) 764-8658 or 1 (888) 886-7786. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636230&tp_key=5b969b171e. A replay will be accessible until November 21, 2023 via the REIT's website or by dialing (416) 764-8692 or (877) 674-7070 (access code 790435#) approximately two hours after the live event.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U / SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term. Visit slategroceryreit.com to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

Supplemental Information

All interested parties can access Slate Grocery's Supplemental Information online at slategroceryreit.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available on SEDAR+ or upon request to the REIT at info@slateam.com or (416) 644-4264.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities for the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Management believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, however, management can give no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are not measures used under IFRS, including NOI, same-property NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, AFFO payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA and the interest coverage ratio, in addition to certain measures on a per unit basis.

NOI is defined as rental revenue less operating expenses, prior to straight-line rent, IFRIC 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development.

("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development. FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, deferred income taxes, unit expense (income), adjustments for equity investment and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for straight-line rental revenue and sustaining capital, leasing costs and tenant improvements.

FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are defined as distributions declared divided by FFO and AFFO, respectively.

FFO per WA unit and AFFO per WA unit are defined as FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average class U equivalent units outstanding, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI less general and administrative expenses.

Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest paid.

Net asset value is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT's equity, deferred income taxes and exchangeable units of subsidiaries.

Proportionate interest represents financial information adjusted to reflect the REIT's equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets and its share of net income (losses) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the REIT's ownership percentage of the related investment.

We utilize these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in Management's Discussion and Analysis. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.

Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The table below summarizes a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information. Three months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 50,629 $ 48,404 Straight-line rent revenue (391) (254) Property operating expenses (8,830) (7,675) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (6,532) (6,333) Contribution from joint venture investments 5,306 5,313 NOI 1 2 $ 40,182 $ 39,455 NOI attributable to same property $ 31,850 $ 31,829 NOI attributable to redeveloped properties 1,357 1,337 NOI attributable to other properties 6,975 6,289 NOI 1 2 $ 40,182 $ 39,455 Cash flow from operations $ 22,978 $ 19,909 Changes in non-cash working capital items (5,476) (1,790) Transaction costs - 250 Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (435) (536) Interest, net and TIF note adjustments 39 37 Adjustments for joint venture investments 2,851 1,929 Non-controlling interest (3,623) (3,018) Capital expenditures (1,516) (1,473) Leasing costs (759) (391) Tenant improvements (998) (321) AFFO 1 2 $ 13,061 $ 14,596 Net income 2 $ 12,370 $ 33,553 Change in fair value of financial instruments 782 - Transaction costs - 250 Change in fair value of properties 9,621 (1,442) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,583 (687) Unit income (1,685) (1,858) Adjustments for joint venture investments 4,584 (2,177) Non-controlling interest (4,394) (3,610) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (6,532) (6,333) FFO 1 2 $ 16,329 $ 17,696 Straight-line rental revenue (391) (254) Capital expenditures (1,516) (1,473) Leasing costs (759) (391) Tenant improvements (998) (321) Adjustments for joint venture investments (375) (1,253) Non-controlling interest 771 592 AFFO 1 2 $ 13,061 $ 14,596 1 Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above. 2 Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments. Three months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2023 2022 NOI 1 2 $ 40,182 $ 39,455 General and administrative expenses (3,935) (3,485) Cash interest, net (12,419) (12,214) Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (435) (536) Current income tax expense (981) (37) Adjustments for joint venture investments (2,455) (3,384) Non-controlling interest (3,623) (3,018) Capital expenditures (1,516) (1,473) Leasing costs (759) (391) Tenant improvements (998) (321) AFFO 1 2 $ 13,061 $ 14,596 1 Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above. 2 Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments.

Three months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2023 2022 Net income 1 $ 12,370 $ 33,553 Interest and financing costs 12,854 12,750 Change in fair value of financial instruments 782 - Transaction costs - 250 Change in fair value of properties 9,621 (1,442) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,583 (687) Current income tax expense 981 37 Unit income (1,685) (1,858) Adjustments for joint venture investments 6,664 (46) Straight-line rent revenue (391) (254) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (6,532) (6,333) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 36,247 $ 35,970 NOI 1 2 40,182 39,455 General and administrative expenses (3,935) (3,485) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 36,247 $ 35,970 Cash interest paid (12,458) (12,251) Interest coverage ratio 1 2 2.91x 2.94x WA units 60,473 61,460 FFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 FFO payout ratio 1 2 79.6% 74.8% AFFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 AFFO payout ratio 1 2 99.6% 90.7% 1 Includes the REIT's share of joint venture investments. 2 Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section above.

