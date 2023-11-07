

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), a German maker of rolling element bearings for automotive and aerospace industries, on Tuesday posted a decline in net income for the first nine-month period of 2023. However revenue increased for the period.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its full-year 2023 guidance.



For the nine-month period, the company recorded a net profit of 417 million euros, lesser than 475 million euros, posted for the same period last year. Earnings per non-voting share were 0.63 euro, down from 0.72 euro a year ago.



Income before special items rose to 501 million euros from 464 million euros in 2022.



EBIT before special items were at 965 million euros as against last year's 813 million euros.



The Group's revenue stood at 12.270 billion euros, higher than previous year's 11.790 billion euros, supported by higher volumes at all divisions and a favorable impact from sales prices.



For full year, the company still projects to record revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent, with EBIT margin of 6 percent to 8 percent.



