

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group PLC reported profit before tax of 126.3 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2023 compared to 182.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 19.5 pence compared to 29.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 156 million pounds, down 21% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 22.3 pence compared to 31.3 pence.



First half Group revenue decreased by 1% to 1.45 billion pounds. Like-for-like revenue declined 8%, for the period.



