Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.8422 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8037592 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 283068 EQS News ID: 1766595 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 07, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)