DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.1573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26107952 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 283127 EQS News ID: 1766715 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 07, 2023 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)