Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 09:48
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roxtec International AB: Roxtec presents 3D CAD library for AVEVA E3D Design

KARLSKRONA, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify the work process for design engineers, cable and pipe sealing solution provider Roxtec now offers a 3D CAD library for the software AVEVA E3D Design.

Design engineers and project owners must be able to consider and design cable, pipe, and conduit transits at an early stage of a project. It helps them save time, deliver top quality, and ensure safety. Therefore, the cable and pipe sealing specialists at Roxtec continuously develop their technical documentation, CAD models, 3D CAD libraries and BIM objects, and make them accessible in different design and construction software.

Optimizing the design workflow

With the Roxtec 3D CAD library for AVEVA E3D Design, design engineers can select and integrate Roxtec sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations in their designs without leaving the AVEVA E3D Design user interface. Using this integration enables features applicable to a wide range of industries when designing cable and pipe penetrations. Design engineers can:

  • Design cable and pipe transits in a versatile modeling environment for the process plant, marine and power industries
  • Streamline the design process by utilizing manufacturer-approved Roxtec product representations
  • Benefit from the convenience of the library for AVEVA E3D Design as well as AVEVA PDMS

CONTACT:

Business Development and Strategy Implementation Manager, Technical & Commercial Support Marine & Offshore, Roxtec, on +46 733 31 32 49 or via Oskar.Erlingsson@roxtec.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/roxtec-international-ab/i/roxtec-lscp-aveva-3d-cad,c3236227

Roxtec Lscp aveva 3d cad

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19520/3870715/98f8ebd5a2d06f8c.docx

PRESS RELEASE FROM ROXTEC INTERNATIONAL - ROXTEC SEALS IN AVEVA E3D DESIGN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roxtec-presents-3d-cad-library-for-aveva-e3d-design-301979711.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.