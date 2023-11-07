DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.6293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32461523 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 283137 EQS News ID: 1766741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 07, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)