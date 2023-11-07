Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A2PBLK | ISIN: LU1931974775 | Ticker-Symbol: PR1J
Tradegate
07.11.23
09:34 Uhr
24,650 Euro
-0,320
-1,28 %
07.11.2023 | 09:55
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Nov-2023 / 09:24 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4012.099 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14272293 
CODE: PRJU LN 
ISIN: LU1931974775 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931974775 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  283165 
EQS News ID:  1766797 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1766797&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2023 03:24 ET (08:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
