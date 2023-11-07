

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.8081 against the euro, from an early high of 1.7954.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 0.5915 and 89.00 from early highs of 0.5968 and 89.61, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.83 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback and 87.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken