

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.0692 against the euro and 1.2310 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0720 and 1.2348, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 150.50 and 0.9014 from early lows of 149.96 and 0.8987, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 1.3694 against the Canadian dollar, the greenback climbed to a 4-day high of 1.3744.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.20 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc and 1.39 against the loonie.



