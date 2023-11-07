HippoFi, Inc.: Dr. Gail Naughton, World-Renowned Authority in the Multibillion-Dollar Regenerative Medicine Market, Joins HippoFi as the Head of Regenerative Therapeutics and Commercialization

Scientist, inventor, business expert, and holder of more than 140 patents will bring forward PUR Biologics' regenerative therapeutic patent portfolio to address unmet needs in the $200 billion osteoarthritis, pain, and cartilage & spinal disc regeneration markets.

IRVINE CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) proudly announces the appointment of the world's foremost authority and pioneer of regenerative medicine, Gail Naughton, MBA, Ph.D, as the Company's "Head of Regenerative Therapeutics and Commercialization."

Globally recognized, Dr. Naughton was awarded the 27th Annual National Inventor of the Year by the Intellectual Property Owners Association in honor of her pioneering work in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Dr. Naughton has been a driving force in regenerative medicine for over 35 years and holds a proven track record in monetizing significant cell-based therapeutics and bioengineered tissue technologies as the founder of Advanced Tissue Sciences and Histogen. While being well-known for taking four products from concept, through FDA approval, to market launch; and driving two companies to a publicly traded NASDAQ listing, she has broad success in commercializing major brands which continue to be widely sold today by establishing partnerships and strategic business alliances with several industry giants, including: NYSE Company Allergan (recently purchased by AbbVie for $63B), NYSE company Smith & Nephew, NYSE company Medtronic, and Inamed Corporation (also owned by AbbVie).

"I am delighted and honored to join the visionary HippoFi team, and to work together to transform healthcare through developing and commercializing life-changing regenerative medicine solutions for unmet medical needs," shared Gail Naughton, MBA, Ph.D - Head of Regenerative Therapeutics and Commercialization.

Dr. Naughton has been a board member on several public and private company board of directors since 1988. She currently is the Chair of the board of the La Jolla Institute, Executive Chair of BioHIP, serves on the boards of NASDAQ company, Therapeutics MD, and NYSE company Cel- Sci, and is a member of the International Business and Fowler College of Business boards at SDSU. In addition to serving for 11 years as a board member to the Toronto based, government funded, Center for the Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM), she has served for several years as a member of the bioengineering advisory board of John Hopkins, UCSD, MIT, and Georgia Tech. Dr. Naughton served as the Dean of the College of Business Administration at SDSU from 2002-2011 and received her Ph.D. and M.S. from NYU Medical Center and an MBA from UCLA.

"Dr. Naughton is a globally recognized, accomplished entrepreneur with many proven successes, visionary talent, and unmatched experience which will be very valuable to HippoFi's continued growth and success," said CJ Wiggins, MBA - Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of HippoFi. "As a pioneering force in our industry, adding her expertise to our accomplished team not only helps us quickly commercialize and monetize our patented technologies, but validates the massive market value of our patent portfolio and solidifies HippoFi as a leader in the regenerative therapeutics market."

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d- ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com.

