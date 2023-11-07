DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.0403 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5205673 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 283257 EQS News ID: 1767071 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 07, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)