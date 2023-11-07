DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change of auditor

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change of auditor 07-Nov-2023 / 09:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ("the Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 7 November 2023 Change of Auditor The Company today announces that, following a formal and competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 30 April 2024. Hazlewoods LLP has ceased to be the Company's auditor as it has decided not to continue its registration as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits. Hazlewoods LLP has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board would like to thank Hazlewoods LLP for its professional and diligent service to the Company as auditor for over 17 years. Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 283270 EQS News ID: 1767059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

