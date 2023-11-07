Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Dow Jones News
07.11.2023 | 11:13
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change of auditor

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change of auditor 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change of auditor 
07-Nov-2023 / 09:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
7 November 2023 
Change of Auditor 
The Company today announces that, following a formal and competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit 
Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial 
year ending 30 April 2024. 
Hazlewoods LLP has ceased to be the Company's auditor as it has decided not to continue its registration as an auditor 
eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits. Hazlewoods LLP has confirmed to the Company that there are no 
matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors 
of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. 
The Board would like to thank Hazlewoods LLP for its professional and diligent service to the Company as auditor for 
over 17 years. 
Enquiries: 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  283270 
EQS News ID:  1767059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1767059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
