Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Revolver

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Casino - one the leading online global casinos - has announced a partnership with Revolver that will see their best titles added to NetBet's game library.



Revolver is a major iGaming developer and provider that offers over 20 different Slot Machine games to players - each with their own unique twist on the popular casino game.

As a result of this exciting partnership, NetBet players can now enjoy Revolver's most exciting games - Irish Coins, Thor of Asgard and Badlands. Each of these titles combines uniqueness with cutting edge technology - ensuring players are kept entertained during their time on the website.

This new partnership means that NetBet can reinforce its position as a supplier of exciting games, while also reaffirming its commitment to responsible gambling.

NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are delighted to partner with Revolver and bring their outstanding games to our players. The exceptional gaming experiences on offer makes them the ideal partner for a successful business relationship."

Revolver's CEO, Ryan Lazarus, exclaimed, "NetBet is a formidable brand we've had our eye on for a while, and we're absolutely thrilled to now be a part of the games offering to their players! We eagerly anticipate a long and incredibly fruitful partnership ahead!"

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Revolver by visiting the official NetBet website.