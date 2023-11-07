Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2023 | 11:58
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Revolver

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Casino - one the leading online global casinos - has announced a partnership with Revolver that will see their best titles added to NetBet's game library.

Revolver is a major iGaming developer and provider that offers over 20 different Slot Machine games to players - each with their own unique twist on the popular casino game.

As a result of this exciting partnership, NetBetplayers can now enjoy Revolver's most exciting games - Irish Coins, Thor of Asgard and Badlands. Each of these titles combines uniqueness with cutting edge technology - ensuring players are kept entertained during their time on the website.

This new partnership means that NetBet can reinforce its position as a supplier of exciting games, while also reaffirming its commitment to responsible gambling.

NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are delighted to partner with Revolver and bring their outstanding games to our players. The exceptional gaming experiences on offer makes them the ideal partner for a successful business relationship."

Revolver's CEO, Ryan Lazarus, exclaimed, "NetBet is a formidable brand we've had our eye on for a while, and we're absolutely thrilled to now be a part of the games offering to their players! We eagerly anticipate a long and incredibly fruitful partnership ahead!"

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Revolver by visiting the official NetBet website.

For more information contact pr@netbet.com


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.