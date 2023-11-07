Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - CryptoStake announces its participation at the StakingRewards Summit 2023 in Istanbul, Türkiye on Nov 10-11. The Staking Summit, where the $92.7-billion staking industry converges to shape the future, promises to be an essential gathering for validators, venture capitalists, investors, PoS protocols, and pioneers of liquid staking. Held at the Wyndham Grand Istanbul Levent, this event will cover an array of critical topics, including validator best practices, governance strategies, blockchain architecture, and innovations in staking products, underlining its significance in the crypto staking landscape.

CryptoStake, a versatile multi-asset staking protocol with user-oriented design that ensures that users receive rewards in the same cryptocurrency they have staked, will participate in this major event. CryptoStake's supported assets include Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT), and plans for Bitcoin solutions. This approach provides a stable and predictable yield model, safeguarding users' assets.

Operated from Switzerland, CryptoStake simplifies staking by offering a single wallet concept. This simplification enhances accessibility and convenience for both novice and experienced investors. Users can stake multiple cryptocurrencies seamlessly from one unified wallet, eliminating the hassle of managing multiple accounts.

CryptoStake focuses on security and flexibility and avoids volatile and lower-cap altcoins as rewards, reducing exposure to the inherent risks of high volatility.

CryptoStake grants users uninterrupted access to validator nodes. Having transparency and sustainability as its core values, the Company allows users to access the platform via mobile applications available on the App Store and Google Play.

CryptoStake has also introduced a staking rewards calculator, empowering users to optimize their staking strategies. Additionally, the Company recently announced its plans to support the US Dollar Tether (USDT) on Tron and Tron (TRX), as well as the expansion of their staking module to include multiple cryptocurrencies by year-end. CryptoStake also plans to enhance cold storage solutions and offer licensed custody services in the near future.

For more information about CryptoStake and its innovative staking solutions, please visit cryptostake.com.

