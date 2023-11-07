

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $692.6 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $583.1 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $702.0 million or $3.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $3.19 billion from $3.57 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $692.6 Mln. vs. $583.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.11 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.12 -Revenue (Q4): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.05



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken