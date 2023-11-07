Pure Lithium Appoints Renowned Geologist Eric Finlayson As Head of Exploration and Company Advisor

CHARLESTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Pure Lithium, a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Finlayson as its Head of Exploration and company advisor.

Mr. Finlayson is a geologist with four decades of global, multi-commodity exploration experience and holds board positions with Australian and Canadian public companies. His career spans 24 years with Rio Tinto, the world's second largest mining company, including five as Global Head of Exploration. Following his departure from Rio Tinto, he spent 10 years working with both private and public companies associated with international financier Robert Friedland. Notably, as President of Ivanhoe Electric, Mr. Finlayson was instrumental in the acquisition of the Santa Cruz high-grade leachable copper deposit in Arizona in mid 2021 and saw to the company's successful listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 2022.

"I'm thrilled to announce Eric's appointment as Pure Lithium's new Head of Exploration and company advisor. His senior leadership resume is unparalleled and includes many years of experience strategically growing companies and their mineral resource footprint. Eric will play a key role in helping Pure Lithium to shorten our supply chains by extracting our own locally sourced lithium from the ground into our batteries. Our team is excited to work with him to secure quality sources of lithium in North America and elsewhere to produce the next generation, lithium metal battery," said Emilie Bodoin, Founder and CEO of Pure Lithium.

Mr. Finlayson commented, "I'm looking forward to working with my Pure Lithium colleagues toward the goal of enabling the mass adoption of lithium-metal rechargeable batteries. The shortening of supply chains is critically important to produce batteries more quickly, sustainably and inexpensively."

Mr. Finlayson's appointment complements the caliber of Pure Lithium's growing executive and advisory teams, highlighted by the recently announced appointments of former Governor of Massachusetts and prominent U.S. attorney Bill Weld as a member of the company's board of directors, and world-renowned inventor and battery expert Dr. Yuan Gao as a member of its scientific advisory board.

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based company led by world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO, and inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The company's novel Brine to Battery extraction technology unlocks unconventional sources of lithium quickly to create a battery-ready electrode in one day. The resulting battery is free of cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io.

