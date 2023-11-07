

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



Earnings: $14.2 million in Q3 vs. -$49.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $87.0 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q3 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60



